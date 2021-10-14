Sophomore setter Emery Herman orchestrates Wildcats' offensive attack

“There's a lot of time that we spend off the court together and we've been blessed with such an amazing team,” Herman said. “Everyone's great, we all get along. We all hang out outside of practice and games. It's been really good for our team chemistry. We have a really great team chemistry and that definitely helps on the court.”

The team bonding comes very easily to Herman, in part because of the recruiting class that arrived at Arizona alongside her. Herman says she and the rest of the Wildcats' sophomore class share the same experiences.

“That definitely helps because we're all kind of going through the same thing,” Herman said. “We're all trying to build it up together and stay together, do everything for each other so I think it helps that we all came together.”

The Wildcats will face a major challenge starting with Friday's match against the Bruins (12-2, 5-1). Rubio calls UCLA outside hitter Mac May “the best player in the conference."

“They're really complete, older and physical,” Rubio said. “They got everything they need. They’re a national championship-level team.”

USC is an experienced team, something Arizona has struggled with all season.