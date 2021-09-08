Speedy Quincy Bonds expands her game in Wildcats' new-look attack

Moros called Bonds the fastest player on the team; it’s a skill that comes with its own set of challenges.

“Typical to players who are really fast, they can develop differently than other players because coaches tend to marvel at their speed and see that as a really quick and easy advantage to carve out,” Moros said. “They use that speed a lot and often to the detriment of developing other areas of their game. So (Bonds) is really excited about opportunities to develop other areas of her game that people haven’t emphasized in the past because she has been so fast and been able to carve out such an easy and quick advantage that way.”

An early test

Thursday’s televised match against the 21st-ranked Red Raiders (5-0-1) will be an early home test for the Wildcats, who will then play Nebraska (4-2) on Sunday afternoon.

Bonds hopes to hear a lot of noise from the Mulcahy Soccer Stadium crowd.

“We love energy,” Bonds said. “We love when people yell, supporting us and all that kind of thing. It makes things more fun. It makes going into tackles more intense because you know you’re going to have a whole sideline behind you, and everyone is going to start yelling. We really appreciate all the support.”