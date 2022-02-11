Sponsor exemption Sahith Theegala leads WM Phoenix Open

“I wasn’t too upset about the way it started,” Theegala said. “I had a 15-footer to start the day, so I was like, ‘OK, just put a good roll on it and see what happens.’ I put a good roll, just missed."

He also bogeyed the par-4 ninth for a 66 to fall a stroke behind K.H. Lee.

“I put it under the lip of the fairway bunker," Theegala said, "I’m like, ‘OK, I can’t do much about that, right?’ I knew if I kept putting the ball in the fairway, I’m going to have scoring opportunities, so it was nice to reset for the 30 or 40 minutes that I had in between the rounds.”

In the second round, Theegala hit wedges close for birdies on Nos. 1 and 2, two-putted for birdie on the par-5 third and made a 10-footer on the par-4 fifth. He bogeyed No. 8 again, then two-putted for birdie on the par-5 13th and holed out for birdie from off the green on the par-4 14th.

In front of many of the more than 175,00 fans who jammed the final holes, Theegala made a 12-foot putt to save par on the par-3 16th. He hit a wedge to 3 1/2 feet for birdie on the par-4 17th, and made a 10-footer on the par-4 18th to get to 12-under 130.