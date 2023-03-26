A common approach for collegiate track and field athletes at the onset of the spring outdoor season: improve as the season goes on so they can qualify for the their respective conference championships.

Arizona standout multi-event athlete Talie Bonds wants more than that.

The fourth-year Wildcat and 2023 indoor All-American’s approach: earn her way into the Olympic trials, and break the school record in the women’s 100-meter hurdles along the way.

The latter came close Saturday when Bonds won the 100 hurdles at the Willie Williams Classic, tying former Wildcat hurdler Nnenya Hailey’s school record of 12.96 seconds in the event. Hailey held the UA record on her own for nearly seven years before Saturday.

Bonds also became the fastest active hurdler in the event in the NCAA thus far this season.

“It’s a dream,” Bonds said. “I hope I can run a lot faster so that I can break the school record for myself. That’s the goal but it is an amazing accomplishment and I’m just so proud to have my name up there on the record board.”

During the recently completed indoor season, Bonds broke the school record in the 60-meter hurdles three times en route to finishing seventh at the NCAA Indoor Championships earlier this month in Albuquerque, New Mexico. That earned Bonds first-team All-America honors.

Now that the outdoor season is in full swing, the benefit of having three of the Wildcats’ next five meets at home at Drachman Stadium — that starts with the Jim Click Multis/Shootout April 6-8 — isn’t lost on Bonds.

“It is nice being home,” Bonds said. “You don’t have to travel, so your body is a little bit more ready.

“But the mindset is always the same,” she added. “It’s always to go out to do the best I can and come home with ‘the gold.’”

By the same token, Bonds, the defending Pac-12 high jump champion from last outdoor season, is hungry to set a personal best in the high jump this season too, with her greatest bound so far coming in at a 1.83 m (six feet) during last season’s Jim Click Shootout.

Despite winning the event at Saturday’s Willie Williams classic with a leap of 1.80 meters (5.91 feet), Bonds appeared frustrated after just barely faulting at 1.85 meters. (6.07 feet). But she claimed that “it will come soon, probably at Jim Click.”

A part of the formula to Bonds’ success in the high jump since arriving in Tucson has been the development of her routine. Adding and refining that part of the recipe may get the senior to get where she wants in her last dance as a Wildcat.

“Her technique has improved an awful lot over the last year,” said UA high jump coach Bob Myers. “You can tell that she’s a really good competitor and she’s doing the little things that it’s going to take to be an All-American in the high jump, in addition to the 100-meter hurdles.”

Head coach Fred Harvey also sees what Bonds is capable of and sequentially coaches her in a big picture mentality rather than the actual events at hand.

“What we are working on in her first races is really not necessarily times. The times are going to come because she’s just that good,” Harvey said. “But there are technical aspects that we’re going to be really honing in on. We have from now until the Pac-12 championships to clean some things up that we feel can make her even better.”

The Las Vegas native has not only been focused on achieving her goals on the track and field but has also been dialed in on ensuring that she is leading by example to the younger athletes on the team.

“I feel like with my experience and my skills, I’m able to help them and keep them calm during competitions. And I like to lead by example a lot. I’m not really somebody who likes to speak as much. So I just tried to lead by working hard, dedication, and hope that they see that and they want to replicate that.”

With it being Bonds’ last college season, she made it clear that “she wants to enjoy every part of it”, and bring about that same ideology down to her team as well.

“So make sure that you’re doing everything you can and that you’re enjoying your journey even if you know your marks aren’t what they are, but you still need to find happiness, this is going to be like the best four years of your life.”

