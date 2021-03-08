Still awaiting word from IARP, Arizona president Robert Robbins says 'Sean Miller is our coach'

Arizona president Robert Robbins said Monday that Sean Miller "is our coach" and is now recruiting for the future while the school waits to hear from the Independent Accountability Resolution Process about its NCAA infractions case.

During his weekly Monday news conference, Robbins said he has met with Miller, who has only one year left on his contract. Robbins did not say if he will propose an extension to the Arizona Board of Regents or terminate the contract but his actions so far indicate the school may ride out the final year of it at least until the IARP process is complete.

Arizona received its NCAA Notice of Allegations in October and, after refusing multiple public-records requests from the Star and other outlets, released it Friday evening when ESPN won a lawsuit in Arizona Superior Court ordering it to.

The school received five Level I allegations, four regarding men's basketball and a fifth against the school as a whole for conduct. However, the IARP process starts with a Complex Case Unit that can import the NOA and/or reinvestigate. There is no timetable for a resolution to be reached.