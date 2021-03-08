Still awaiting word from IARP, Arizona president Robert Robbins says 'Sean Miller is our coach'

Arizona president Robert Robbins said Monday that Sean Miller "is our coach" and is now recruiting for the future while the school waits to hear from the Independent Accountability Resolution Process about its NCAA infractions case.
During his weekly Monday news conference, Robbins said he has met with Miller, who has only one year left on his contract. Robbins did not say if he will propose an extension to the Arizona Board of Regents or terminate the contract but his actions so far indicate the school may ride out the final year of it at least until the IARP process is complete.
Arizona received its NCAA Notice of Allegations in October and, after refusing multiple public-records requests from the Star and other outlets, released it Friday evening when ESPN won a lawsuit in Arizona Superior Court ordering it to.
The school received five Level I allegations, four regarding men's basketball and a fifth against the school as a whole for conduct. However, the IARP process starts with a Complex Case Unit that can import the NOA and/or reinvestigate. There is no timetable for a resolution to be reached.
"They could have new findings. We just have to wait and find out what the final word is going to be," Robbins said. "They could also very well, eliminate some of those allegations that come forward as they look at, discuss some of the things that are in the allegations. They can be reduced."
The NCAA's enforcement staff alleged in a Level I charge that two of Miller's former assistants, Book Richardson and Mark Phelps, arranged or were involved in falsifying academic records for two UA recruits (whom reports indicate were Rawle Alkins and Shareef O'Neal).
The NCAA also handed a Level 1 charge because Richardson took $20,000 in bribes (which Richardson admitted to in a plea bargain) and a Level I for Phelps' actions to cover up a $500 loan he gave a player (reportedly Keanu Pinder).
It also gave Miller a Level I charge under the NCAA's head coach responsibility rule, and UA a Level I for lack of institutional control.
Arizona received nine charges overall, which also included:
-- A Level II charge against the UA swimming and diving program for preferential treatment benefits and impermissible tryouts.
-- A Level II charge against UA swimming and diving coach Augie Busch under head coach responsibility rules.
-- A Level II charge against Phelps for the $500 loan itself.
-- A Level III charge against Phelps for asking a current player to help recruit two recruiting targets.
Arizona's request to have its infractions case processed by the IARP was accepted in December, but the IARP already had four other cases at that point and Robbins said he has not heard from those involved about where Arizona's case might stand.
"So we have to wait -- I'm not sure what time is going to be ... so that we can get past this as a university, coach Miller, his family, the basketball program and look forward," Robbins said.
"You know he's out there recruiting and we've got a really good team. They're young, but good, and we're eager to move forward with the final chapter of this four-year saga over."