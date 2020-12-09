Still ineligible but out of isolation, Kerr Kriisa sits with Arizona Wildcats for Bakersfield game

Freshman guard Kerr Kriisa joined his Arizona teammates before their game Wednesday against Cal State Bakersfield, having ended his required isolation period following his return from Estonia on Dec. 3.
In part because he has yet to be cleared by the NCAA Eligibility Center, Krissa returned to his native country to play for his national team in a FIBA EuroBasket game against Russia on Nov. 27.
Kerr Kriisa is back in McKale after completing his isolation after returning from Estonia last Thursday. He’s with the team but still stuck in NCAA clearinghouse pic.twitter.com/RUvAdY7P2g— Bruce Pascoe (@BrucePascoe) December 9, 2020
He returned to Tucson five days later but could not rejoin the team because of COVID-19 protocols. UA players also had to isolate for a week upon joining the team for preseason work in August.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!