 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Still ineligible but out of isolation, Kerr Kriisa sits with Arizona Wildcats for Bakersfield game
editor's pick

Still ineligible but out of isolation, Kerr Kriisa sits with Arizona Wildcats for Bakersfield game

  • Updated

Freshman guard Kerr Kriisa joined his Arizona teammates before their game Wednesday against Cal State Bakersfield, having ended his required isolation period following his return from Estonia on Dec. 3.

In part because he has yet to be cleared by the NCAA Eligibility Center, Krissa returned to his native country to play for his national team in a FIBA EuroBasket game against Russia on Nov. 27.

He returned to Tucson five days later but could not rejoin the team because of COVID-19 protocols. UA players also had to isolate for a week upon joining the team for preseason work in August.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Arizona's Adia Barnes previews ASU game at McKale Center

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News