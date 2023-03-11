On the back of some timely hitting and a great performance by the bullpen, Arizona defeated Cal 7-5 to clinch the series and extend its winning streak to eight straight games.

Arizona (11-3) got off to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning following a passed ball that scored Mac Bingham and an RBI single by Kiko Romero that scored Nik McClaughry.

A day after Romero hit two home runs and drove in six runs in Arizona's series- and Pac-12-opening 13-2 win over the Golden Bears at Hi Corbett Field, Romero picked right up where he left off. He collected three more hits Saturday and drove in another run. The transfer is 7-for-8 over Arizona's two wins in the series, with seven RBIs and is currently on an eight-game hitting streak.

“He is starting to lock it in,” Arizona coach Chip Hale said. “Obviously you’re the NJCAA World Series MVP, you’re a pretty darn good ball player. If you want to say he got off to a slow start, so be it. But he has helped us win games and he is starting to do the things we know he can do.”

With Anthony Susac dealing with arm soreness, LHP Bradon Zastrow was pushed from Sunday to start on Saturday. After a couple of clean innings, the junior started to lose his command. He walked three hitters between the third and fourth frames.

Zastrow finished the afternoon allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits across four innings with three strikeouts and a season-high four walks.

After falling behind 4-2, UA quickly responded with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning off a two-run triple hit by Tyler Casagrande that was followed by a sacrifice fly hit by Bingham.

The Wildcats went 5-11 with runners in scoring position, while Casagrande finished a home run shy of the cycle in Saturday's win; on Friday, it was Romero who finished a double away from a cycle himself.

“I feel like it’s somebody new every day,” Romero said. “We get the offensive player belts. It is never really the same guy two days in a row.”

The bullpen was able to hold the lead for the Wildcats as Casey Hintz and Chris Barraza each threw two innings before Trevor Long closed Cal out in the ninth inning for his fourth save of the season. The three of them combined to allow one run across the final five innings.

Arizona will be going for the series sweep and its ninth straight win on Sunday. The Wildcats haven't lost since dropping back-to-back games to open their home schedule to West Virginia on Feb. 24 and Feb. 25. Over the eight-game win streak, Arizona is averaging more than 11 runs a game on offense.

“We talk to the players constantly,” Hale said. “Every day in the Pac-12 is tough. It doesn’t matter what you did last night. These teams are mature enough to put it behind them, so we’re going to have to play our best baseball tomorrow.”

Aiden May (1-0, 6.92 ERA) is scheduled to start for Arizona. First pitch is at noon at Hi Corbett.

Inside pitch

• The save for Long is his 11th career save, putting him in 10th place all-time by himself. He is one save behind Vince Vannelle for 9th place in program history. Long and Dawson Netz have each pitched in a team-high eight games this season.

• Romero is now hitting a team-high .404 on the season. He's also tied for the Arizona lead with two triples, while leads the Wildcats outright with 23 hits, seven doubles, 22 RBIs, 46 total bases, four stolen bases and a .807 slugging percentage. Romero has also struck out eight times, second lowest on the team for players more or less locked in to the Wildcats' everyday lineup.