Summer check-in: Becca Moros believes pro career will play crucial role coaching at UA

In what ways are you going to challenge the group of women you’re going to be coaching at Arizona and develop your sense of culture?

A: "The big thing with them is that the challenges and things that we're going to put out there in practice are going to be really different than things they've experienced before. For me, as I’ve watched them and have watched Arizona play in the past, it makes me confident that I have a group of really talented women but I don't know who is going to respond to the challenges in what ways.

"As a coach that's always been my philosophy is that you put the challenge out, but you don't choose who rises to it, right? They choose that. It's going to be about me challenging them each day and then continuing to challenge them based on where they are and how they respond to challenges.

"And then we move the bar. Each time you reach the bar, I’m going to push it higher so that we’re always striving to get better."

What type of identity do you want Arizona to have on the field in terms of the style of soccer being played?