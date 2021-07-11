Summer check-in: Becca Moros eager to begin coaching Arizona Wildcats soccer team

"Everyone's really ambitious and competitive here and I love that. That's how I've lived my whole life. And so to be around a group of highly competitive ambitious people is just really exhilarating for me."

What are some goals that you have for the program?

A: "The goal for me and the goal for the girls on the team is going to be to compete better and be better in the Pac 12. It’s to have a chance to win the Pac-12 and to be in every game with all of the teams in the Pac-12.

"And it’s also about being able to control the game. Not just this sort of win here, lose there, and so on. But to really create consistent dominant performances where we can count on ourselves in big moments.

"We want to be able to defend in key moments where we have game-saving moments and game-winning moments."

What do you think it takes to get to that next level of dominance?

A: "The difference between amateurism and professionalism is consistently being able to perform at your highest level. Even at young ages you'll see players reach a relative peak performance, but they can’t sustain that.