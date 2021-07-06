Summer check-in: Catching up with Bernard Lagat and the Arizona cross country team

“I want to see athletes that come through the program and excel,” Lagat said. “I just want to be part of that family that really knows what success is all about, being a successful runner myself.”

‘Short, but sweet’

Because of the pandemic postponing fall sports until January in the Pac-12, cross country had to squeeze its typical four-month season into a month and a half. UA runners had only two tune-up races in February before competing in the Pac-12 Championships.

“The season was short, but sweet,” Lagat said. “I could see them enjoying that opportunity and cherish the time that they were able to spend with each other and compete.”

The Wildcat men and women team both took eighth place in the Pac-12 Championships in March, turning in some impressive performances.

Twelve athletes managed to run a personal best in the championships, with the men’s Victor Ortiz-Rivera and women’s Keelah Barger finishing in the top 20.

Summer training and a larger plan

With a full cross country season set to begin at the end of August, Lagat has been hard at work developing his plan for workouts and practices.