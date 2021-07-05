Summer check-in: Catching up with Clancy Shields and the Arizona men's tennis team

Shields isn’t sure yet how the team will respond to the departure, but thinks several players that learned from Reguant can take up the mantle.

“I just think the guys that were behind Alejandro, those juniors that are now going to be in that leadership role had a really good example in front of them,” Shields said. “It won’t be just one person, it’ll be more of a team thing.”

Arizona is getting back five starters from last year, so it won’t be lacking in experience when the season gets underway.

Early-season test

The opening weekend of the season in January 2022 is still a long way off, but the Wildcats already know where they’ll be going to begin the year.

Arizona qualified for ITA Kickoff Weekend and chose to play at College Station against Texas A&M and other top teams. The Cats announced the decision in June and will have matches against No. 8 Texas A&M, No. 24 Texas Tech and No. 25 UCLA.

“We wanted to go back and play the SEC,” Shields said. “It’s going to be a real challenge for us, but our guys are excited.”

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com. On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.