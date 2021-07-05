Summer check-in: Catching up with Clancy Shields and the Arizona men's tennis team

With all of the Arizona Wildcats’ sports teams on break for the summer, it’s an optimal time to take stock of some of the programs we haven’t heard from in a while.
The Star’s nine-day long project is examining the state of several of the UA’s men’s and women’s sports on campus, reflecting on the prior season and looking ahead to the 2021-22 slate.
Up today is Arizona men’s tennis, coached by Clancy Shields.
Recapping the 2021 spring seasonThe Wildcats put together the best season in program history that culminated in a Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Arizona tennis, also known as the “Saguaro Soldiers,” won a program-record 21 matches and knocked off ranked teams Michigan and Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament.
Though the team fell to eventual Final Four squad Tennessee in the third round, the Cats went further in the NCAA Tournament than any UA tennis team in school history.
Shields here for the long haulShortly after the season ended, UA athletic director Dave Heeke met with Shields and the two agreed on a longterm contract extension. The five-year deal keeps Shields in Tucson through the 2026 season.
“This is something that I really wanted to be here a long time,” Shields said.
The extension also now helps Shields for recruiting trips this summer. With the NCAA dead period over since June 1, the UA coach has had the chance to travel over the last month building future classes.
“Recruits were asking me if I was still going to be there,” he said. “Now I get to tell them that ‘yeah, I’ll be here the whole time you’re here’.”
‘This kid is special’Shields said that as great of an accomplishment as the Sweet 16 was last season, he’s not satisfied with just getting that far. He believes a player that could make Arizona a national contender is waiting in the wings.
Freshman Colton Smith out of Tumwater, Washington, joins the Cats this season rated as the No. 7-ranked prospect in the United States.
“This kid is special,” Shields said. “I really think he’s gonna be one of the best players in (the) college setting.”
Smith is the highest-rated tennis recruit to ever sign with Arizona.
Replacing a leader
The upcoming challenge for the Wildcats will be learning to adapt without its heart and soul. Team captain, and the all-time winningest player in UA tennis history, Alejandro Reguant, graduated in the spring leaving a chasm in the leadership department.
Shields isn’t sure yet how the team will respond to the departure, but thinks several players that learned from Reguant can take up the mantle.
“I just think the guys that were behind Alejandro, those juniors that are now going to be in that leadership role had a really good example in front of them,” Shields said. “It won’t be just one person, it’ll be more of a team thing.”
Arizona is getting back five starters from last year, so it won’t be lacking in experience when the season gets underway.
Early-season test
The opening weekend of the season in January 2022 is still a long way off, but the Wildcats already know where they’ll be going to begin the year.
Arizona qualified for ITA Kickoff Weekend and chose to play at College Station against Texas A&M and other top teams. The Cats announced the decision in June and will have matches against No. 8 Texas A&M, No. 24 Texas Tech and No. 25 UCLA.
“We wanted to go back and play the SEC,” Shields said. “It’s going to be a real challenge for us, but our guys are excited.”
Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.
