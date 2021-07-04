Summer check-in: Catching up with Dave Rubio and the Arizona volleyball team

With all of the Arizona Wildcats' sports teams on break for the summer, it’s an optimal time to take stock of some of the programs we haven't heard from in a while.

The Star’s nine-day long project will examine the state of several of the UA’s men’s and women’s sports on campus, reflecting on the prior season and looking ahead to the 2021-22 slate.

Up first is the UA volleyball team, coached by Dave Rubio.

Recapping the 2020-21 season

When the Pac-12 announced last August that it would be postponing fall sports competition until Jan. 1, 2021, it sent a ripple effect through the conference. Even though the football season was brought back in November, the volleyball calendar still shifted with several other fall sports.

Still, despite the delay, the Arizona volleyball team managed to start play in late January and completed 21 of 22 scheduled matches. A match on March 28 against USC was declared a no-contest due to pandemic protocols in the Trojans’ program.

“I was very pleased we only had one match canceled,” Rubio said. “I was happy that I got all the young players and the new players in the program an opportunity to compete.”