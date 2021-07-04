Summer check-in: Catching up with Dave Rubio and the Arizona volleyball team

With all of the Arizona Wildcats' sports teams on break for the summer, it’s an optimal time to take stock of some of the programs we haven't heard from in a while.
The Star’s nine-day long project will examine the state of several of the UA’s men’s and women’s sports on campus, reflecting on the prior season and looking ahead to the 2021-22 slate.
Up first is the UA volleyball team, coached by Dave Rubio.
Recapping the 2020-21 season
When the Pac-12 announced last August that it would be postponing fall sports competition until Jan. 1, 2021, it sent a ripple effect through the conference. Even though the football season was brought back in November, the volleyball calendar still shifted with several other fall sports.
Still, despite the delay, the Arizona volleyball team managed to start play in late January and completed 21 of 22 scheduled matches. A match on March 28 against USC was declared a no-contest due to pandemic protocols in the Trojans’ program.
“I was very pleased we only had one match canceled,” Rubio said. “I was happy that I got all the young players and the new players in the program an opportunity to compete.”
The Wildcats went 10-11 in a conference-only schedule, including a sweep of perennial power Stanford. The team also ended the year on a high note with victories over Colorado and California in March.
“I felt we were significantly better at the end of the year than we were when we first started,” Rubio said.
Rubio expects UA back in NCAA Tournament mix
Because the NCAA Tournament included only 48 teams last season due to the pandemic compared to the usual 64 teams, Arizona was left on the outside looking in.
“Had we gotten a full season and they let in 64 teams, I believe we would have made it or been right in the mix,” Rubio said.
The good news this fall is that there are no restrictions and a full field of 64 will make the tournament.
“We’re planning on having a team that makes it this year and hopefully puts together a deep run,” Rubio said.
What’s happening now
When the NCAA declared the dead period for in-person recruiting over on June 1, it gave college coaches the chance to finally go meet prospective student-athletes face-to-face again.
Rubio has been traveling over the past month doing just that, finding different tournaments to go recruit for future classes, including a recent weekend tournament at the end of June in Las Vegas.
“It's been nice to be back on the road,” Rubio said.
The UA coach added that the Wildcats on the current roster are on summer break but are expected to return to campus in mid-to-late July for the start of preseason workouts.
Arizona’s season begins Aug. 27 against Marist College.
Notable departures
Paige Whipple (graduated), Akia Warrior (graduated)
Key arrivals
Elena Shklyar (Sr., transfer from Michigan State)
Madison Ellman (Fr., Chandler)
Jennifer Wroblicky (Fr., Harbor City, Calif.)
Ava Tortorello (Fr., Chicago)
Haven Wray (Fr., Peoria)
Ava Francis (Fr., Plain City, Ohio)
Nicole Briggs (Fr., Chino, Calif.)
Alayna Johnson (Fr. Worthington, Ohio)
Newcomer to follow: Elena Shklyar
Shkylar appeared in 73 matches while at MSU and will be one of the most experienced players on the court for Arizona.
"I feel fortunate to be able to add her to the roster, she comes with a tremendous amount of experience," Rubio said.
Must-watch athlete
Reigning Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Sofia Maldonado Diaz enters her second year with the program with high expectations. She’s spending her summer playing for the Mexican National Team and Rubio anticipates his star outside hitter will come back in the fall with an even greater arsenal of skills.
“I expect her to be quite a bit better than was before she left,” he said. “The key for Sofia is her back row skills. “We're hoping that she’s developing the skills to be able to serve, receive and play defense, and hit the pipe.”
