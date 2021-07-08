Summer check-in: Catching up with Fred Harvey and the UA track and field program

Geist was one of only two collegiate athletes to finish in the top 10 in the shot put, with a season-best throw of 20.80 meters. Blockburger, a freshman sprinting sensation, clocked in at 46.75 for the 400-meter run and finished 25th. Meisberger finished 10th in the semifinals in the 400 hurdles in 57.22.

“It gave us a really nice building block for our core and what we need to be able to do next year,” Harvey said. “Overall, I’m happy with the performances and just the fact that they were all able to compete at such a high level.”

Filling new roles

Now that the season has come to an end, Harvey has been pouring through résumés and potential hires for openings within the program.

Two open positions that Harvey hopes to fill in the near future are the Director of Operations for the program and an assistant coaching spot. The job for the director of ops was previously held by Dawn Boxley, a former UA sprinter who had been with the track and field program for the past 21 seasons.

“There are a lot of exciting candidates for both positions,” Harvey said.

Senior sendoff for Summerset