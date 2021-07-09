Summer check-in: Catching up with Laura Ianello and the Arizona women's golf team

With all of the Arizona Wildcats’ sports teams on break for the summer, it’s an optimal time to take stock of some of the programs we haven’t heard from in a while.

The Star’s nine-day long project is examining the state of several of the UA’s men’s and women’s sports on campus, reflecting on the prior season and looking ahead to the 2021-22 slate.

Up today is the Arizona women’s golf program, coached by Laura Ianello.

SEC comes knocking

After the Wildcats reached the NCAA semifinals for a third consecutive season, it raised some eyebrows across the country — namely in SEC country.

It was then that Ianello, a UA women’s golf alum and the program’s coach since 2010, was approached by a school about potentially leaving Arizona.

“It was very flattering,” Ianello said this week. “I got headhunted by a big SEC school for the first time in my career.”

The potential opportunity for Ianello to leave quickly inspired the Arizona administration to secure the coach longterm and Ianello signed a five-year extension with the Wildcats in June that will keep her in Tucson through the 2026 season.