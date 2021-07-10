Summer check-in: Catching up with the Arizona swimming and diving team

With all of the Arizona Wildcats’ sports teams on break for the summer, it’s an optimal time to take stock of some of the programs we haven’t heard from in a while.

The Star’s nine-day long project is examining the state of several of the UA’s men’s and women’s sports on campus, reflecting on the prior season and looking ahead to the 2021-22 slate.

Up today is the Arizona men’s and women’s swimming and diving team.

Schnell is Tokyo-bound

Star Arizona diver Delaney Schnell punched her ticket to the Olympic games by qualifying for two events during the U.S. trials in Omaha. The Tucson native won the 10-meter synchronized platform event and the platform dive.

Schnell’s victories at the trials continue what has been a banner year for the redshirt junior. Earlier this season, she was named the Pac-12 Diver of the Year after winning the 1-meter and Platform events in the conference championships.

She also broke a Pac-12 and Arizona record in the 1-meter and platform events.

Schnell’s performance in the Olympic Games can be seen in a few weeks when competition begins on July 23 on NBC.

Women finish sixth in Pac-12