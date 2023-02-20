The Arizona Interscholastic Association awarded its 2023 championships in team and individual categories for boys and girls high school wrestling Saturday at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, concluding a three-day tournament that began Thursday.
Southern Arizona schools had individual champions in all five divisions, while Sunnyside and Sahuarita repeated as team champions.
Boys Division I: Sunnyside wins 6th straight team title
Tucson Sunnyside High School continued its commanding hold of the division by securing its sixth consecutive state championship. The Blue Devils scored 307.5 points, more than double the points of second-place Peoria Liberty High School, which finished with 151. Out of 14 weight classes, the Blue Devils had seven first-place finishes and five second-place finishes.
“Working hard, great culture, great people around, and ultimately great kids,” said Sunnyside head coach Anthony Leon, in summing his program’s success. “We’re pretty greedy. We want to win everything.”
People are also reading…
Boys Division III: Sahuarita goes back to back
Another Southern Arizona powerhouse, Sahuarita High School, secured its second consecutive state championship. The Mustangs dominated, with 205 points, while second-place American Leadership Academy Gilbert tallied 158.5. Sahuarita had three first-place finishers and four second-place finishers as well.
Mustang head coach Paul Vasquez noted the team has had a year-round training program, which has helped fuel its success, but he was quick to credit his wrestlers.
“Proud of my guys, [they] battled over the last three days,” Vasquez said. “[They are] a really good group of kids that work their butts off.”
2023 AIA Wrestling Individual Champions
Boys Division I
106: Matthew Krawczenko, Liberty
113: Diego Camarillo, Cibola
120: James Armstrong, Sunnyside
126: Sergio Vega, Sunnyside
132: Carlos Stanton, Sunnyside
138: Joseph Jarman, Mesa
144: Cristian Rivera, Sunnyside
150: Ammon Passey, Shadow Ridge
157: Job Lee, Sunnyside
165: Mike Avelar Sunnyside
175: Nicholas Pina, Sunnyside
190: Rowan Gneiting, Mesa
215: Abel Garza, Shadow Ridge
285: Anthony Ruiz, Liberty
Boys Division II
106: Daniel Alire, Yuma Kofa
113: Gabriel Ramirez, Canyon View
120: Vonn Fenn, Thunderbird
126: Julian Macias, Ironwood
132: Daniel Miranda, Marana Mtn. View
138: Skyer Hickman, Canyon View
144: Colby Ryan, Raymond Kellis
150: Pablo Macias, Ironwood
157: Trent Wikel, Desert Mountain
165: Marlin Whyte, Mountain Pointe
175: RJ Robinson, Desert Mountain
190: Markell Rivera-Cain, Ironwood
215: Kayden Luke, Canyon Del Oro
285: Majel Morones, Campo Verde
Boys Division III
106: Brody Townsend, Mingus Union
113: Julio Gonzales, Mohave
120: Zachary Bates, Walden Grove
126: Pedro Mendoza, Walden Grove
132: Joshua Beans, Mica Mountain
138: Christian Lopez, Sahuarita
144: Brandon Loyden, ALA Gilbert
150: Gabriel Gallardo, Sahuarita
157: Julian Prieto, Sahuarita
165: Cooper French, Coconino
175: Bric Jobe, ALA Gilbert
190: Luke Isaak, Shadow Mountain
215: Devin Kinlicheenie, Snowflake
285: Julian Laborin, Dysart
Boys Division IV
106, Erick Galindo, Blue Ridge
113, Raymond Garcia, San Manuel
120, Jaeden Seballos, Morenci
126, Gabe Gonzales, Globe
132, Jason Ramirez, Holbrook
138, Noah Torres, Morenci
144, Hunter Hancock, Yuma Catholic
150, John Provencio, Morenci
157: Oren Allsup, Willcox
165, Kash Macumber, Willcox
175, Trenton Blomquist, Yuma Catholic
190, Coy Bowser, Wickenburg
215, Ed Tingle, Willcox
285, Elias Espinoza, San Pasqual Valley
Girls Division I
100, Bella Bocanegra, Liberty
107, Iliana Castaneda, Sunnyside
114, Audrey Jimenez, Sunnyside
120, Adacelli Noriega, Bisbee
126, Brianna Reyes, Valley Vista
132, Taylor Colangelo, Liberty
138: Bridgette Sotomayor, Liberty
145, Isabelle Munoz, Casteel
152, Lillian Gradillas-Flores, Marana Mtn. View
165, Trinity Bouchal, Basha
185, Nylease Yzagere, Peoria
235, Ave Risati, ALA West Foothills