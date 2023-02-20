The Arizona Interscholastic Association awarded its 2023 championships in team and individual categories for boys and girls high school wrestling Saturday at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, concluding a three-day tournament that began Thursday.

Southern Arizona schools had individual champions in all five divisions, while Sunnyside and Sahuarita repeated as team champions.

Boys Division I: Sunnyside wins 6th straight team title

Tucson Sunnyside High School continued its commanding hold of the division by securing its sixth consecutive state championship. The Blue Devils scored 307.5 points, more than double the points of second-place Peoria Liberty High School, which finished with 151. Out of 14 weight classes, the Blue Devils had seven first-place finishes and five second-place finishes.

“Working hard, great culture, great people around, and ultimately great kids,” said Sunnyside head coach Anthony Leon, in summing his program’s success. “We’re pretty greedy. We want to win everything.”

Boys Division III: Sahuarita goes back to back

Another Southern Arizona powerhouse, Sahuarita High School, secured its second consecutive state championship. The Mustangs dominated, with 205 points, while second-place American Leadership Academy Gilbert tallied 158.5. Sahuarita had three first-place finishers and four second-place finishers as well.

Mustang head coach Paul Vasquez noted the team has had a year-round training program, which has helped fuel its success, but he was quick to credit his wrestlers.

“Proud of my guys, [they] battled over the last three days,” Vasquez said. “[They are] a really good group of kids that work their butts off.”

2023 AIA Wrestling Individual Champions

Boys Division I

106: Matthew Krawczenko, Liberty

113: Diego Camarillo, Cibola

120: James Armstrong, Sunnyside

126: Sergio Vega, Sunnyside

132: Carlos Stanton, Sunnyside

138: Joseph Jarman, Mesa

144: Cristian Rivera, Sunnyside

150: Ammon Passey, Shadow Ridge

157: Job Lee, Sunnyside

165: Mike Avelar Sunnyside

175: Nicholas Pina, Sunnyside

190: Rowan Gneiting, Mesa

215: Abel Garza, Shadow Ridge

285: Anthony Ruiz, Liberty

Boys Division II

106: Daniel Alire, Yuma Kofa

113: Gabriel Ramirez, Canyon View

120: Vonn Fenn, Thunderbird

126: Julian Macias, Ironwood

132: Daniel Miranda, Marana Mtn. View

138: Skyer Hickman, Canyon View

144: Colby Ryan, Raymond Kellis

150: Pablo Macias, Ironwood

157: Trent Wikel, Desert Mountain

165: Marlin Whyte, Mountain Pointe

175: RJ Robinson, Desert Mountain

190: Markell Rivera-Cain, Ironwood

215: Kayden Luke, Canyon Del Oro

285: Majel Morones, Campo Verde

Boys Division III

106: Brody Townsend, Mingus Union

113: Julio Gonzales, Mohave

120: Zachary Bates, Walden Grove

126: Pedro Mendoza, Walden Grove

132: Joshua Beans, Mica Mountain

138: Christian Lopez, Sahuarita

144: Brandon Loyden, ALA Gilbert

150: Gabriel Gallardo, Sahuarita

157: Julian Prieto, Sahuarita

165: Cooper French, Coconino

175: Bric Jobe, ALA Gilbert

190: Luke Isaak, Shadow Mountain

215: Devin Kinlicheenie, Snowflake

285: Julian Laborin, Dysart

Boys Division IV

106, Erick Galindo, Blue Ridge

113, Raymond Garcia, San Manuel

120, Jaeden Seballos, Morenci

126, Gabe Gonzales, Globe

132, Jason Ramirez, Holbrook

138, Noah Torres, Morenci

144, Hunter Hancock, Yuma Catholic

150, John Provencio, Morenci

157: Oren Allsup, Willcox

165, Kash Macumber, Willcox

175, Trenton Blomquist, Yuma Catholic

190, Coy Bowser, Wickenburg

215, Ed Tingle, Willcox

285, Elias Espinoza, San Pasqual Valley

Girls Division I

100, Bella Bocanegra, Liberty

107, Iliana Castaneda, Sunnyside

114, Audrey Jimenez, Sunnyside

120, Adacelli Noriega, Bisbee

126, Brianna Reyes, Valley Vista

132, Taylor Colangelo, Liberty

138: Bridgette Sotomayor, Liberty

145, Isabelle Munoz, Casteel

152, Lillian Gradillas-Flores, Marana Mtn. View

165, Trinity Bouchal, Basha

185, Nylease Yzagere, Peoria