Bradley Beal hasn't played with a big man like Deandre Ayton since Marcin Gortat was with the Washington Wizards from 2013 to 2018.

"That's a good comparison. (I) probably haven't had that type of talented big who can finish, roll, good touch, shoot the ball," Beal said. "Finish in the paint since Gortat."

Ayton is probably a little better, though.

"He's a lot better," Beal said with a smile at his introductory press conference Thursday at Footprint Center, a few days after the Phoenix Suns acquired him in a three-team deal that ended Chris Paul's tenure in the Valley.

With Ayton currently a part of the Suns moving forward, Beal is excited about the opportunity to play with the big who is averaging a double-double over his five NBA seasons.

"I'm excited about it," Beal continued. "I haven't had a chance to play with that type of talent level, ever. So it's going to be new for me. It's going to be a lot. It's going to be challenging, but I'm accepting the challenge in front of me. I'm accepting the work. I'm excited about it. I think DA can be a huge piece to our team."

Last week, the Suns were reportedly looking at Tobias Harris and wanting the Philadelphia 76ers to engage in a three-team trade that would’ve sent Ayton to the third team.

Sources informed The Republic the Suns weren’t interested Harris, who is in the final year of his five-year, $180-million contract. He’s due $39.2 million this season.

Marc Stein reported the Mavericks were looking to trade Richaun Holmes, who they acquired in a draft day trade from Sacramento, JaVale McGee and Tim Hardaway Jr.

Holmes played for the Suns in the 2018-19 season while McGee was with them in the 2021-22 season. McGee was also part of the Lakers 2019-20 NBA championship team coached by Vogel.

The Suns turned down the trade, Stein reported.

So the Suns appear to be rolling with Ayton right now going into free agency, which started Friday

"It's tough 'cause we're on the outside looking in always, but I see his value," Beal said. "I think he's a really talented big. One of the best bigs in the league and a willing defender. I think that's a lost art in our game, too. I think his impact is going to be huge this year for us."

New head coach Frank Vogel reiterated Ayton's value at the press conference.

“He's one of the best two-way centers in the game," Vogel said. "I think obviously he's going to be a defensive anchor for us. I've long utilized his set in my defensive scheme to build a dominant defense. I think he can do that and I think there's a lot that we can untap offensively with him as well. So he's pivotal part of what we're going to accomplish this year."

Ayton is in the second year of his four-year, $133-million deal. With Ayton, the Suns have four players under max contracts as Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal are all on max deals.

Their salaries this upcoming season total more than $161 million, that’s way over the salary cap of $136 million and right up against the $165 million luxury tax.

Teams that go $17.5 million over the luxury tax, or second tax apron, can’t use taxpayer mid-level exceptions, can't sign buyout players and take back more money in trades.

Ayton is averaging a double-double of 16.7 points and 10.4 rebounds in his five NBA season after being the top overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Arizona.

The Suns starting big averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds last season.

Jones also addressed the status of Cameron Payne.

"What we do internally, we keep internal," said Jones when asked about Payne's status. "When we make these decisions, you will know. Not before we make them. After we make them."

Sources later informed The Republic on Thursday the Suns are fully guaranteeing the final year of his three-year, $19-million contract.

The $4.5 million of the remaining $6.5 million on the final year was set to kick in Thursday. Payne scored a playoff career-high 31 points in Game 6 of the West semifinals the Suns lost to eventual NBA champion Denver to end their season.

Jones gave his comments after Vogel said Payne will "be in the mix" going into training camp.

"We want to play with pace so we're going to have a multiple ball handler attack in most possessions," Vogel said. "I love the fact that both Bradley and Devin (Booker) have played point at phases of their career and can initiate offense as can KD (Kevin Durant). We also want to see the rest of the roster shakes out to see if we add a point guard. Cam Payne will be in the mix. All those decisions will play out in camp."

In addition to the likelihood of Payne sticking around, the Suns made the following early free agency moves so far:

• Guard Damion Lee resigned to a two-year deal with a player option

• Forward Josh Okogie resigned to a two-year deal

• Forward Keita Bates-Diop leaves Spurs; signs two-year deal with Phoenix

• Forward Chimezie Metu leaves Sacramento; signs one-year deal with Phoenix

• Forward Drew Eubanks leaves Portland; signs two-year (with player option) with Phoenix