Playing in front of another loud and vibrant crowd at the LaNelle Robson Tennis Center on Saturday afternoon, the No. 14 Arizona men’s tennis team dominated Oklahoma State in a 4-0 sweep to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the second time in the past three seasons.

“I want to say thank you to the people that came and made it special, made it special for our seniors and made it special for all of us,” the Wildcats' Gustaf Strom said. “It meant a lot to us.”

The Cats await the outcome of the Ohio State-Louisville match Sunday afternoon to determine where they’ll be headed next. If the Buckeyes win, UA will be headed on the road to take on Ohio State in Columbus. If Louisville pulls off the upset, the Wildcats would be in line to host one more match against the Cardinals next weekend.

“Either way, Ohio State is really good, but I also feel like we’re a legitimate top-10 team,” UA coach Clancy Shields said. “We’re really good on the road, and our guys are really looking forward to this challenge, whatever is coming our way. If Louisville shocks the world and pulls off the upset, we’ll be ready to come back here and do it again next week.”

Arizona also won its first-round matchup, against Boise State on Friday, via a 4-0 sweep.

After reaching the Sweet 16 two seasons ago, the Wildcats lost 4-3 to Tennessee. It was on the court of Strom where the Volunteers clinched the match win. Strom and the rest of the team are determined to make it further in the NCAA Tournament this year.

“I hate losing, and it came down to me in that last match ... it was not a nice feeling,” Strom said. “But now we get to do it again. It’s time to make more out of it this time.”

After losing their doubles match on Friday, Colton Smith and Herman Hoeyeraal bounced back to defeat Isaac Becroft and Alex Garcia of Oklahoma State 6-2. For the second straight match, Strom and Eric Padgham clinched the doubles point for UA, winning 6-3 over the Cowboys doubles team of Alessio Basile and Carl Roothman.

Last season, Shields talked about the importance of the doubles point in college tennis. The Wildcats saw significant improvement in doubles play all season in part due to some changes in the teams he ran out onto the court.

“I think we found some combinations that worked pretty well together,” Shields said. “But also when our team is aggressive and we go after it and we swing away, we’re a really tough team. When we don’t do those things, we get beaten. I think we just have to keep encouraging our team to be aggressive and go for it.

“We know that if we can win the doubles point, it’s really hard for a team to get four points on us. ... If we get that doubles point, it is like the cherry on top.”

Entering singles play with a 1-0 lead, Smith on Court 1 gave UA a 2-0 match lead with a 6-1, 6-3 singles win over Tyler Zink. Jonas Ziverts followed shortly after with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Becroft on Court 2 to give the Wildcats a 3-0 lead in the match.

Zink and Becroft defeated Florida's top two singles players during the Cowboys' upset of the Gators on Friday. Smith and Ziverts defeated them in dominant fashion.

“I wasn’t counting on (Court) 1 and 2 to be the guys that were winning, and they were the first two off the court,” Shields said. “They played awesome. They played together. I mean Colton, that was maybe one of the best matches I’ve seen on Court 1 in the seven years I’ve been here.”

After dropping his first set 5-7 on Court 4, Hoeyeraal battled back in his match to take the second set and third sets, 6-1 and 6-4, to clinch the match win for UA. Strom had a match point on Court 3, leading 7-5, 5-4, at the time the team match was decided.