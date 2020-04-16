'Swim nerds,' good friends Jean Basson and Clark Burckle thrilled by UA hall of fame selection

Ten years ago, Arizona Wildcats swimmers Jean Basson and Clark Burckle formed a lifelong friendship.
The connection was on full display this week as the two texted each other about how to get ready for their first step of their induction into the Arizona Wildcats Hall of Fame: a Thursday afternoon Zoom call with local media.
“I told Jean, ‘I actually trimmed my own hair and tried to get myself ready for this,’” Burckle said.
The two Olympians highlight a 2020 Hall of Fame class that includes Becky Bell (women’s tennis head coach), Annie Chandler (women’s swim and dive), Tom Clarkson (baseball), Liz Patterson (women’s track and field) and Tom Plodinec (baseball).
Both Basson and Burckle were distinguished NCAA champions. Basson captured the 500-yard freestyle title in 2009 and Burckle won the 200-yard breaststroke in 2010, his lone year with the Wildcats.
“I loved being in Tucson and just the support that I felt as a Wildcat,” Burckle said. “(The induction) is such a proud moment for me.”
Added Basson: “It really is a great honor and I’m excited to be a part of such a great group.”
Their friendship first blossomed in the 2010 season when Burckle decided to transfer to the UA from the University of Florida. The two seniors “immediately clicked.”
“We called each other ‘the swim nerds,’” Basson said. “I think that’s still true today.”
Basson said long days of training further developed their passion for swimming — and a desire for success. The two lived together in the home of Olympian swimmer Matt Grevers, who would go on to marry Chandler, a fellow inductee.
“I think that helped us in the pool because we were constantly having fun and we had a great support structure,” Burckle said. “That created this lasting friendship and we still talk pretty much every day.”
Basson, Burckle and Chandler swam under Frank Busch, who won both the men’s and women’s NCAA championships in 2008. At the time, Busch’s son, Augie, was a Wildcats assistant.
Augie Busch returned to Tucson in 2017, when he was named the UA’s new head coach. At the time the spring sports seasons were canceled last month because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Wildcats placed second at the Pac-12 Championships, their highest finish since 1996.
Basson and Burckle said Augie Busch had great deal of influence on them a decade ago.
“He was an awesome coach,” Basson said. “He knew exactly what he was doing and knew exactly what to do with his swimmers to make them really fast. ... He loves Arizona with all of his heart and he’s probably always wanted to be in the position he is now.”
Basson and Burckle went on to compete in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. Burckle finished sixth in the 200-meter breaststroke, while Basson competed in the 4x200 relay.
“That was the most awesome experience I’ve ever had with a really good friend,” Basson said.
The friends hope they can reunite at the induction ceremony, scheduled for Aug. 28 at the Westin La Paloma Resort.
“Clark is still my best friend today and I hope it will be that way for many, many years to come,” Basson said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!