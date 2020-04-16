'Swim nerds,' good friends Jean Basson and Clark Burckle thrilled by UA hall of fame selection

“We called each other ‘the swim nerds,’” Basson said. “I think that’s still true today.”

Basson said long days of training further developed their passion for swimming — and a desire for success. The two lived together in the home of Olympian swimmer Matt Grevers, who would go on to marry Chandler, a fellow inductee.

“I think that helped us in the pool because we were constantly having fun and we had a great support structure,” Burckle said. “That created this lasting friendship and we still talk pretty much every day.”

Basson, Burckle and Chandler swam under Frank Busch, who won both the men’s and women’s NCAA championships in 2008. At the time, Busch’s son, Augie, was a Wildcats assistant.

Augie Busch returned to Tucson in 2017, when he was named the UA’s new head coach. At the time the spring sports seasons were canceled last month because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Wildcats placed second at the Pac-12 Championships, their highest finish since 1996.

Basson and Burckle said Augie Busch had great deal of influence on them a decade ago.