Takeaways, Elijah Joplin's two rushing touchdowns lifts Marana over Sunnyside

Sunnyside’s game plan against Marana was simple: chew up the clock by running the football and keeping the Tigers’ high-scoring offense on the sideline as much as possible.

Despite the game only having 11 total possessions between the two teams, including four in the first half, Marana countered Sunnyside’s agenda with three takeaways — and quarterback Elijah Joplin’s two rushing touchdowns — in a 21-6 win over Sunnyside on Friday night for homecoming, with ex-Tiger and starting Arizona Wildcats left tackle Jordan Morgan watching on the MHS sideline.

The 21 points marked a season-low for Marana, which had been averaging 48 points entering Friday night.

“Their game plan coming in was keeping the ball away from our high-powered offense, so we figured they were going to run the ball,” Marana head coach Philip Steward said. “We told the boys all week, ‘They’re going to run the ball and try to get nasty. If we stop them and get on offense to do what we do best and that’s score points. The possessions we were able to get, we took advantage of it. … Sunnyside did a good job, but our defense held strong, we gave the ball to our offense and we were able to capitalize on those opportunities.”

Facing a fourth-and-11 in Marana territory on the first possession of the game, Tigers punter Jaelen Collins rushed 12 yards for a first down on a fake punt call and extended the drive.

Marana quarterback Elijah Joplin scampered 30 yards for a touchdown for the first score of the game.

“I have a read with the (defensive) end and he kept crashing in, so it was my job to pull the ball. I was just doing my job,” Joplin said.

On Sunnyside’s second possession of the first half, the Blue Devils were knocked back 10 yards on a sack to set up a 39-yard field goal, but missed the attempt. The Tigers turned Sunnyside’s misfortune into points, with a 70-yard touchdown pass from Joplin to star sophomore receiver Dezmen Roebuck to grab a 13-0 lead at halftime.

Marana senior safety Sam Brown recovered a fumble on Sunnyside’s second half-opening drive, but Blue Devils junior linebacker Carlos Madrid avenged the turnover with a fumble recovery the following play.

Sunnyside quarterback Deion Conde launched a 41-yard pass to senior Cesar Alcantar for a touchdown to cut the deficit 13-6 with 11:46 left to play.

Marana recovered the ensuing onside kick attempt by Sunnyside, however the Tigers fumbled again and the Blue Devils recovered, after Joplin lost the ball on a sack. Once again, both teams traded takeaways, with Collins intercepting Conde on a deep shot to potentially tie the game. And once again, the gunslinger Joplin used his legs to score a 68-yard touchdown.

“We saw on film that they struggled against running quarterbacks, so I told Jop this week, ‘You’re going to have to run it a few times,’” Steward said. “Today he showed off his speed — I don’t know where he got those wheels from. But I’m just glad he showed off his speed, helped us get down field to get this victory.”

Marana led 21-6 with 10:24 left in the fourth quarter after a two-point conversion pass from Joplin to Brown. His second takeaway of the game in the fourth quarter, an interception, sealed the win for Marana.

“Big-play Sam Brown, man, he does that for us every week,” Steward said. “If it’s not on offense, it’s on defense. He does everything you want a player to do. Today he made plays, and I’m just proud of him.”

Joplin said, “In a low-scoring game, big plays are the difference maker. It’s hard to stay disciplined in a slow-paced game, especially with so many plays. I’m glad we stayed disciplined on offense and defense.”

Up next: Marana (6-1) hits the road to face Flowing Wells on Friday at 7 p.m. Sunnyside (4-3) hosts Cholla next Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

“We’re in a good position,” Steward said. “At this point, we’re healthy and we have a bunch of young guys coming up and helping us get ready for the playoffs.”