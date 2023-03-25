UA senior Talie Bonds stole the show on the track (women’s 100 hurdles) and in the field (women’s high jump) as the UA men’s and women’s programs combined to win eight events as host of the Willie Williams Classic Friday and Saturday at Drachman Stadium.

Bonds tied the school’s outdoor record in the women’s 100 hurdles (12.96), a time that is currently the best in the NCAA this season.

Bonds also won the high jump, clearing a height of 5 feet, 10.75 inches, with teammate Emma Gates in second at 5 feet, 8.75 inches.

Other UA winners:

• Men’s shot put: Zach Landa (62 feet, 1.25 inches)

• Women’s discus: Tapenisa Havea (169 feet, 9 inches)

• Men’s 400 meters: Carl Hicks (46.28)

• Women’s 800 meters: Alisa Lyesina (2:06.04)

• Men’s 4x100 relay: Trayvion White-Austin, Brian Limage, Hicks and James Onanubosi (39.70)

• Men’s 4x400 relay: Hicks, Isaac Davis, White-Austin and Logan Hasher (3:08.67)

UA runners up included: Emma Gates (women’s high jump); Youssef Koudssi (men’s shot put); Mackenna Orie (women’s discus); White-Austin (men’s 100 meters); relay team of Neysia Howard; Jenica Bosko; Lauryn Ford and Taylen Wise (women’s 4x100 meters).

Up next for the Wildcats: Arizona hosts the Jim Click Multis and Shootout on April 6-8 at Drachman Stadium.