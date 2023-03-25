Arizona Daily Star
UA senior Talie Bonds stole the show on the track (women’s 100 hurdles) and in the field (women’s high jump) as the UA men’s and women’s programs combined to win eight events as host of the Willie Williams Classic Friday and Saturday at Drachman Stadium.
Bonds tied the school’s outdoor record in the women’s 100 hurdles (12.96), a time that is currently the best in the NCAA this season.
Bonds also won the high jump, clearing a height of 5 feet, 10.75 inches, with teammate Emma Gates in second at 5 feet, 8.75 inches.
• Men’s shot put: Zach Landa (62 feet, 1.25 inches)
• Women’s discus: Tapenisa Havea (169 feet, 9 inches)
• Men’s 400 meters: Carl Hicks (46.28)
Alzheimer's first signs may appear in your eyes, study finds
Tucson native Barbara Eden is out of the ‘Jeannie’ bottle
Demolition of Tucson's Foothills Mall begins
Koch brothers group sues to overturn law passed by Arizona voters
40 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend March 23-26 🛍🚒✍️
This family-run soul food restaurant is tucked into an east-side convenience store
Tucson police: Man stabbed co-worker to death
An exit interview, of sorts, with ex-Wildcat Kerr Kriisa, whose personality left an indelible mark
Changes underway for Wildcats as Kerr Kriisa, Adama Bal enter transfer portal
Sota, 3-year-old giraffe, euthanized at Tucson's Reid Park Zoo
2023 wildflowers: Places to find them and types of flowers to see 🌼
Arizona point guard Kerr Kriisa enters transfer portal after three seasons with Wildcats
'Thunder and Lightning' to strike as Tucson air show soars back
For Arizona, Sweet 16 — featuring 4 teams Wildcats beat and their ex-coach — is anything but
Lauren Ware, Madison Conner, Paris Clark, Lemyah Hylton enter portal as UA transitions to new era
• Women’s 800 meters: Alisa Lyesina (2:06.04)
• Men’s 4x100 relay: Trayvion White-Austin, Brian Limage, Hicks and James Onanubosi (39.70)
• Men’s 4x400 relay: Hicks, Isaac Davis, White-Austin and Logan Hasher (3:08.67)
UA runners up included: Emma Gates (women’s high jump); Youssef Koudssi (men’s shot put); Mackenna Orie (women’s discus); White-Austin (men’s 100 meters); relay team of Neysia Howard; Jenica Bosko; Lauryn Ford and Taylen Wise (women’s 4x100 meters).
Up next for the Wildcats: Arizona hosts the Jim Click Multis and Shootout on April 6-8 at Drachman Stadium.
Photos: Day two of the Willie Williams Classic
Willie Williams Classic
Arizona's Talie Bonds clears 1.8 meters take first place in the high jump on day two of the Willie Williams Classic, Drachman Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., March 25, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Willie Williams Classic
Patrick Nelson, Grand Canyon University, sails through the men's 110 meter hurdles on day two of the Willie Williams Classic, Drachman Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., March 25, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Willie Williams Classic
Arizona's Youssef Koudssi shot putts his way to second place during field competition on day two of the Willie Williams Classic, Drachman Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., March 25, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Willie Williams Classic
Mingus Union High School's Jaylynn Briseno kicks up the sand competing in the girl's triple jump on day two of the Willie Williams Classic, Drachman Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., March 25, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Willie Williams Classic
Arizona's Neysia Howard prepares to hand off to Jenica Bosko for the second leg of the women's 4X100 relay enr route to a second place finish on day two of the Willie Williams Classic, Drachman Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., March 25, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Willie Williams Classic
Tucson High's Prince Mugisha gets a lot of air on his boy's triple jump attempt on day two of the Willie Williams Classic, Drachman Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., March 25, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Willie Williams Classic
Talie Bonds powers her way to a first place finish for Arizona in the women's 100 meter hurdles on day two of the Willie Williams Classic, Drachman Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., March 25, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Willie Williams Classic
Arizona's Esther Akinlosotu comes out of the blocks during her women's 100 meter dash heat on day two of the Willie Williams Classic, Drachman Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., March 25, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Willie Williams Classic
Brian Limage fires out of the blocks in his heat of the men's 400 meter dash on day two of the Willie Williams Classic, Drachman Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., March 25, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
UA sprint Trayvion White-Austin and Arizona Track and Field associate head coach Francesca Green share their thoughts on White-Austin's development as the NCAA spring outdoor season approaches. Video by Aidan Wohl/Special to the Arizona Daily Star
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!