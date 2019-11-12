It's November which means it's the annual crossover between Arizona Wildcats football and basketball.
Arizona's men's basketball team is 2-0 following a 90-69 win over Illinois and now prepares to face San Jose State on Thursday and New Mexico State on Sunday. Meanwhile, the slumping Wildcats football team (4-5, 2-4) will hit the road this week for a tough conference matchup with No. 6 Oregon.
In advance of this week's games, members from each squad met with the media. UA basketball head coach Sean Miller and transfer guard Jemarl Baker Jr. spoke about the team's progress through the first two games of the season, while players from the football team talked about how they plan to rebound from the loss against Oregon State.
Miller updates Devonaire Doutrive's status
Sean Miller says there’s a possibility Devonaire Doutrive (suspended) could play against San Jose State. pic.twitter.com/zONxN20EDf— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 12, 2019
Dylan Smith impressing as a defender
Sean Miller on Dylan Smith and his role in the starting lineup: pic.twitter.com/CLKvCZtFD3— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 12, 2019
Nico Mannion "more confident, more aggressive"
Sean Miller on Nico Mannion’s progress over the first two games of the season: pic.twitter.com/HPqOmz14UU— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 12, 2019
Baker "blessed to be able to play" for Wildcats
Jemarl Baker Jr. says he was “ecstatic” when the Arizona coaches told him he was eligible to play this season. pic.twitter.com/TbaDnCXeM2— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 12, 2019
Rain on the Ducks' parade?
“We want to ruin their season... and we want to improve ours at the same time.”OL Steven Bailey on the team’s mindset heading into face Oregon. pic.twitter.com/wV7t6T0SYr— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 12, 2019
Wide receiver unit adjusts to quarterback rotation
Arizona wide receiver @stanb14_sb on how the team has prepared without knowing who the starting QB is.He also says he’s been very impressed with @Jamaryejoiner’s growth at WR. pic.twitter.com/aKm7ExbKb7— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 12, 2019
Defense fixing communication mistakes
“It put a band-aid on us.”Safety Tristan Cooper (@__KingCoop__) on how the bye week helped the defensive communication issues. pic.twitter.com/307EqUgZo9— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 12, 2019