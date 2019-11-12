Arizona vs Chico State

Arizona Wildcats head coach Sean Miller yells out to his team in the second half during an exhibition game at McKale Center on November 1, 2019. Arizona won 74-65.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

It's November which means it's the annual crossover between Arizona Wildcats football and basketball.

Arizona's men's basketball team is 2-0 following a 90-69 win over Illinois and now prepares to face San Jose State on Thursday and New Mexico State on Sunday. Meanwhile, the slumping Wildcats football team (4-5, 2-4) will hit the road this week for a tough conference matchup with No. 6 Oregon. 

In advance of this week's games, members from each squad met with the media. UA basketball head coach Sean Miller and transfer guard Jemarl Baker Jr. spoke about the team's progress through the first two games of the season, while players from the football team talked about how they plan to rebound from the loss against Oregon State. 

Miller updates Devonaire Doutrive's status 

Dylan Smith impressing as a defender

Nico Mannion "more confident, more aggressive"

Baker "blessed to be able to play" for Wildcats

Rain on the Ducks' parade?

Wide receiver unit adjusts to quarterback rotation

Defense fixing communication mistakes

Alec creates digital-focused content about Arizona Wildcats football  and basketball and helps manage the Star's sports social media accounts. Alec is a Tucson native and a senior at the UA majoring in broadcast journalism. 

