With no shortage of storylines for Arizona Wildcats sports, several teams spoke Tuesday about their latest developments.
Fresh off a blowout road win over No. 22 Texas, women's basketball head coach Adia Barnes and point guard Aari McDonald talked about McDonald's record-setting 44-point performance.
Then, men's coach Sean Miller spoke highly of freshmen Zeke Nnaji's development in the first four games and Andre Iguodala's return over the weekend.
Arizona football followed that up with several of the players discussing their emotions heading into the final home game of the season. Here's the 10 best things that were said throughout the day.
McDonald secures the bag
Aari McDonald on her 44-point performance against Texas: “I was in my bag.” McDonald also says not being ranked in the AP Top 25 is more motivation for the Wildcats. pic.twitter.com/0AkRp04Ics— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 19, 2019
Not ranked? Not a big deal, Barnes says
Arizona head coach Adia Barnes says she doesn’t care about the UA not being ranked after beating Texas on the road. “We’re not where we need to be.” pic.twitter.com/LPtPP3vA7B— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 19, 2019
Good luck guarding Aari
Adia Barnes on Aari McDonald’s 44-point performance vs. Texas: “No one could guard Aari. ... She proved she’s one of the best guards in the country.” pic.twitter.com/JwYA41aqjF— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 19, 2019
McDonald impressed with newcomers
Aari McDonald on which newcomer has stood out to her: pic.twitter.com/QXx0pQj5Xt— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 19, 2019
Sean supports soccer
Sean Miller opens his press conference wishing the @ArizonaSoccer good luck in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. pic.twitter.com/s25lM93cWc— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 19, 2019
Nnaji's scoring at an elite level, but he's also been a good defender
Sean Miller has been mostly impressed by Zeke Nnaji’s defense through the first four games of the season. pic.twitter.com/j6gmMBNSPs— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 19, 2019
Iguodala gives speech to the Wildcats in return to campus
Sean Miller in having former Wildcat @andre Iguodala around the program this past weekend: “When he talks, our team clearly listens to him more than they do me.” pic.twitter.com/GRUrkdvlqk— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 19, 2019
Football corner Burns says passion on the sidelines is normal for Wildcats
Arizona corner Lorenzo Burns on the coaching staff getting heated in the sideline during the Oregon game:“We’re a passionate team.” pic.twitter.com/207mJbkyF1— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 19, 2019
Can Wildcats win their last two games? J.J. Taylor believes so
What will it take for the Wildcats to win their final two games?Running back JJ Taylor explains: pic.twitter.com/GBMvvy0kBy— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 19, 2019
Senior impact
Linebacker @T_Fields1 says @Willtakher_Jace has had the most impact on him as a player. pic.twitter.com/xlV26JcRyN— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 19, 2019