Arizona guard Aari McDonald (2) takes a free-throw against Texas during an NCAA basketball game on Sunday, November 17, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

 Stephen Spillman

With no shortage of storylines for Arizona Wildcats sports, several teams spoke Tuesday about their latest developments.

Fresh off a blowout road win over No. 22 Texas, women's basketball head coach Adia Barnes and point guard Aari McDonald talked about McDonald's record-setting 44-point performance. 

Then, men's coach Sean Miller spoke highly of freshmen Zeke Nnaji's development in the first four games and Andre Iguodala's return over the weekend.

Arizona football followed that up with several of the players discussing their emotions heading into the final home game of the season. Here's the 10 best things that were said throughout the day.

McDonald secures the bag

Not ranked? Not a big deal, Barnes says

Good luck guarding Aari

McDonald impressed with newcomers

Sean supports soccer

Nnaji's scoring at an elite level, but he's also been a good defender

Iguodala gives speech to the Wildcats in return to campus

Football corner Burns says passion on the sidelines is normal for Wildcats 

Can Wildcats win their last two games? J.J. Taylor believes so

Senior impact

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He’s currently a senior at the University of Arizona and previously worked as sports editor for the Arizona Daily Wildcat. 

