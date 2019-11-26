2018 Hansen Top 100 athletes

Arizona Wildcats running back J.J. Taylor (21) evades Arizona State's Dasmond Tautalatasi during the third quarter of the Territorial Cup, Nov. 24, 2018, at Arizona Stadium in Tucson.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

It's Thanksgiving week and while turkey and stuffing are on the menu, so are some important Arizona Wildcats games. In fact, four straight days of games.

Arizona football hits the road for some Pac-12 After Dark action Saturday as the Cats head to Tempe for the Territorial Cup matchup. UA men's basketball will play games away from McKale for the first time this year as they participate in the Wooden Legacy tournament with games on Thursday, Friday and Sunday. 

Each team talked about the state of their program and more ahead of these matchups.

New Wildcats learning the importance of the Territorial Cup 

Turkey without gravy? That's how one Wildcat likes it

Sumlin's message to Joiner two years ago helped convince him to come to UA

Born to be a Wildcat

Sean Miller on facing former UA assistant Lorenzo Romar

Playing away from McKale should provide a challenge 

Baker's minutes rising

Stone Gettings' adjustment to Arizona

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He’s currently a senior at the University of Arizona and previously worked as sports editor for the Arizona Daily Wildcat. 

