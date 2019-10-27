Jada Talley scored goals in the 30th and 63rd minutes Sunday to help the UA soccer team beat visiting Oregon State 2-1.
Sydney Studer had put the Beavers (10-4-2, 2-4-2 Pac-12) up 1-0 with a goal in the 27th minute before Talley quickly found the net to even things up.
The Wildcats are 10-4-1 overall and 4-3-1 heading into a trip to the Bay Area this week. UA visits Cal on Thursday and then No. 2 Stanford on Sunday. UA will then close the regular season with a home match against Arizona State on Nov. 8.
UA goalkeeper Hope Hisey made three saves in the win. The Wildcats outshot the Beavers 7-4.