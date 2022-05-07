Tar Heels eliminate Wildcats men's tennis team in second round of NCAA Tournament

The Arizona men's tennis team's bid for a second straight Sweet 16 berth fell a round short with a 4-1 loss to North Carolina on Saturday.

The No. 15-seeded Tar Heels won the doubles point and then took three of the first four singles matches that finished in Cary, North Carolina, to clinch their eighth straight trip to the Sweet 16. The match was played indoors due to inclement weather in the area.

Sophomore Herman Hoeyeraal won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 4 singles to earn the Wildcats' only point.

UA finishes the year 21-7. The Wildcats went 7-0 to win the Pac-12 for the first time ever, then beat Princeton in the first round Friday. The Wildcats had expected to host the first two round of the tournament, but a loss to Washington in the Pac-12 quarterfinals left them without a top-16 seed.

UA went to the Sweet 16 last season for the first time in program history.

UNC advances to face No. 2-seeded Florida next weekend.

