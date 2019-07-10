Arizona announced its 2019 UA Athletics Hall of Fame class Wednesday evening, and the group of seven figures will be officially inducted in a ceremony that will take place at Westin La Paloma on Thursday, Sept. 5.
Former UA football player and Jim Thorpe Award winner Antoine Cason will be among one of the inductees along with national championship softball pitcher Taryne Mowatt. Former UA women's basketball head coach Joan Bonvicini, who is the program's all-time winningest head coach is also among one of the inductees. Bonvicini coached the Wildcats to a 287-223 record (.562) and led Arizona to the 2003 Pac-10 regular season championship.
The 2019 Arizona Athletics Hall of Fame class will also be introduced during halftime of the UA home football opener on Sept. 7.
Here is a full list of the entire 2019 class:
Joan Bonvicini, Women's basketball, 1991-2008
Antoine Cason, Football, 2004-07
May Mickelson, Rifle, 1961-65
Stephen Mikulic, Baseball, 1970-71
Taryne Mowatt, Softball, 2005-08
Dan Schneider, Baseball, 1961-62
Alison Walshe, Women's golf, 2006-08