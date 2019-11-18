NEW Arizona Wildcats football logo UA

If you’re planning to tailgate before the season-ending Territorial Cup, you’ll have plenty of time.

The Nov. 30 regular-season finale between Arizona and Arizona State will begin under the lights at Sun Devil Stadium. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. It will be televised by ESPN.

After back-to-back afternoon kickoffs, the UA finishes the season with three straight nighttime starts. This Saturday’s home finale against Utah will get underway at 8 p.m. on FS1.

Both Territorial Cup participants are riding lengthy losing streaks. Arizona (4-6, 2-5 Pac-12) has lost five in a row. ASU (5-5, 2-5) has dropped four straight.

The Sun Devils host No. 6 Oregon on Saturday. The Ducks defeated the Wildcats 34-6 last week. ASU lost 35-34 at Oregon State.

