 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Texas star RB Bijan Robinson lands NIL partnership with Lamborghini dealership in Austin

Texas Longhorns star and Tucson native Bijan Robinson announced on Thursday his partnership with a Lamborghini dealership in Austin, Texas. 

 (Bijan Robinson / Instagram)

Bijan Robinson's latest business endeavor in the Name, Image and Likeness era of college sports is with a local car dealership, except of the lavish variety. 

The Texas Longhorns star running back and Tucson native announced on his Instagram account Thursday afternoon a new partnership with Lamborghini Austin.

Lamborghini Austin becomes the latest company to sponsor Robinson, joining chicken finger chain Raising Cane's and "C4" energy drink. Robinson also launched his apparel line with Centre, a Texas-based brand. 

Robinson, the former Salpointe Catholic Lancer, is entering his third season at Texas, and enters the 2022 season with the fourth-highest odds to win the Heisman Trophy, according to VegasInsider.com. Before Robinson was shut down for the final two games of last season with an elbow injury, he recorded 1,127 rushing yards and 295 receiving yards, and scored 15 touchdowns.

People are also reading…

ESPN NFL draft expert Todd McShay projects Robinson to be the 18th overall pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 draft. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Seahawks and Buccaneers to play NFL's first regular season game in Germany

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News