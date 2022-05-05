Texas star RB Bijan Robinson lands NIL partnership with Lamborghini dealership in Austin

Bijan Robinson's latest business endeavor in the Name, Image and Likeness era of college sports is with a local car dealership, except of the lavish variety.

The Texas Longhorns star running back and Tucson native announced on his Instagram account Thursday afternoon a new partnership with Lamborghini Austin.

Bijan Robinson has an NIL deal with Lamborghini 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/kHVc2Wr7EU — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) May 5, 2022

Lamborghini Austin becomes the latest company to sponsor Robinson, joining chicken finger chain Raising Cane's and "C4" energy drink. Robinson also launched his apparel line with Centre, a Texas-based brand.

Robinson, the former Salpointe Catholic Lancer, is entering his third season at Texas, and enters the 2022 season with the fourth-highest odds to win the Heisman Trophy, according to VegasInsider.com. Before Robinson was shut down for the final two games of last season with an elbow injury, he recorded 1,127 rushing yards and 295 receiving yards, and scored 15 touchdowns.

ESPN NFL draft expert Todd McShay projects Robinson to be the 18th overall pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 draft.

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

