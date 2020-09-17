The Big Raven: Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal appears in Empire High School's PSA video

The Big Raven? The Big Empire?

Former NBA star and basketball icon Shaquille O'Neal appeared in Empire High School's latest public service announcement video encouraging students to constantly monitor distance around others, wear face masks and consistently wash hands during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Make sure you listen to all your teachers," O'Neal said. "And tell your mom and dad that you love them when you get home, alright? Talk to you soon!"

How did one of the most recognizable figures in the sports world find time aside from his in-studio duties for the NBA playoffs on TNT and other commercials to record a video for a Vail high school? Empire teacher James Sye's brother, Albert, works for Forto Coffee in Atlanta — a brand that O'Neal endorses.

"I was like, 'Can you get him on the video?'" James said. "I didn't think he was gonna be able to do it but he did it, and I think that's cool. ... I was really thankful, because I know he's super busy."