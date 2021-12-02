'These games are definitely different': Wildcats eager to take on rival ASU starting Friday night

“These games are definitely different," he said. "They mean more, and you can tell just by the energy leading up to the game and the thoughts of thousands of fans cheering for us and booing the other guys."

This year's series may be tighter than ever. Berman said the parity between the two teams is the best its been in two decades. Cusanelli welcomes the challenge, saying ASU's continued improvement makes the rivalry that much better.

Arizona's roster features 15 new players, many of whom have yet to feel the atmosphere of playing ASU on home ice.

Cusanelli says he trusts the Wildcats' new players to step up.

“The older guys know what it takes to win in this rivalry, and the young guys are going to get thrown into the fire, but I trust all these guys going into battle," he said.

Anything can happen in the series. In 2018, goalie Anthony Ciurro watched from the bench as one of the craziest spectacles in hockey took place — a goalie fight at center ice.

“You don’t really understand the rivalry until you are in it," he said. "Playing in it makes it so different, there's just no rivalry like this in the ACHA."