'They're not done': Wildcats believe they'll have advantage at NCAA Regionals

“It’s very similar to what we just played in NorCal — especially me individually, I’ve played a lot of NorCal golf,” the Woodbridge, California, native said. “We’re all very familiar with that style of golf.”

The forest-like feel of the course, the tall pine trees lining each side of the fairways — and of course, the possibility of rain — is “not something that we’ve never seen before.”

Both Reeves and Anderson described the week since Arizona won its first conference title since 2004 as “a whirlwind.” The Cats received an outpouring of congratulatory phone calls and texts from UA alumni and golfers in the Tucson community.

“I hope (the team) got more rest than I did,” Anderson laughed.

The Wildcats must now put the accolades on the back burner as they prepare to battle the best teams in the country.

“The challenge for us is going to be trying to do our best to hit that reset,” Anderson said. “Our team is experienced and I believe that experience will allow them to reset appropriately.”

The Cle Elum Region also consists of some familiar opponents. Washington, the region’s host school, is a No. 7 seed; Utah is ninth and Oregon is 10th.

“They’re not done,” Anderson said. “We believe we have more to accomplish this year.”

