Arizona has added its first running back to the class of 2020

Jalen John of Lake Oswego, Oregon, committed to Arizona on Monday.

John, a three-star prospect from Lakeridge High School, also held offers from BYU, Nebraska, Oregon, Oregon State, USC and Utah

John, who’s listed at 5-11, 180 pounds, rushed for 1,302 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. He averaged 7.9 yards per carry.

John is Arizona’s ninth commitment for 2020 and its fourth skill-position player. He joins quarterback Will Plummer, tight end Drake Dabney and receiver Dyelan Miller.

