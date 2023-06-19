The recruits continue to pile up for the Arizona Wildcats, and the most recent pickup already has a family member on the team.

Kayo Patu, a three-star defensive back from Sacramento, committed to Arizona, becoming the fifth recruit on Monday to pledge to the Wildcats' 2024 recruiting class. Arizona had six

The Wildcats started the day landing Salpointe Catholic defensive end Keona Wilhite, then landed a trio of offensive players from Glendale Apollo: Running back Adam Mohammed and offensive linemen Michael Watkins and Matthew Lado, before landing Patu and three-star Fort Worth, Texas defensive lineman Jaedon Langley.

Patu is the younger brother of Orin Patu, who transferred from Cal in the spring and is expected to have a significant role this season as the UA's "Kat" linebacker or edge rusher as a fifth-year senior.

The younger Patu is a 6-1, 170-pound cornerback who also held offers from Washington State, Cal, Florida Atlantic, UNLV and Utah State, among others. He's rated by 247Sports.com as the 93rd-best prospect in California; Rivals.com also has Patu as a three-star player.