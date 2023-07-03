A tradition unlike any other: Arizona landing a football commitment on the week of the Fourth of July.

The Wildcats picked up a verbal commitment from three-star Pasadena, California safety Turran Williams on Monday. The 6-3, 190-pound safety selected the UA over Utah, Washington, Colorado State and Boston College.

Williams, a standout at John Muir High School, is rated by 247Sports.com as the 47th-best prospect from California; Rivals.com gave him a 5.5 rating.

Thirteen of Arizona's 17 commits for 2024 have pledged in the last month. Williams is the first in July.