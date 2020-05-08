Three-star Texas LB Jackson Bailey commits to Arizona Wildcats

The Arizona Wildcats added a second player to their 2021 recruiting class with the commitment of three-star Texas linebacker Jackson Bailey, who picked the Cats over competing offers from Kansas, New Mexico, Louisiana, UConn and SMU, among others.

Bailey, listed at 6-foot-1, 220 pounds out of Red Oaks high school, is rated as the 69th-best outside linebacker in his recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

The Texas native joins Louisiana LB Kolbe Cage — another three-star prospect — in UA’s 2021 class under head coach Kevin Sumlin. Cage committed to Arizona on May 5.