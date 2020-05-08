You are the owner of this article.
Three-star Texas LB Jackson Bailey commits to Arizona Wildcats
Three-star Texas LB Jackson Bailey commits to Arizona Wildcats

Cats up to two commitments for 2021

The Arizona Wildcats added a second player to their 2021 recruiting class with the commitment of three-star Texas linebacker Jackson Bailey, who picked the Cats over competing offers from Kansas, New Mexico, Louisiana, UConn and SMU, among others.

Bailey, listed at 6-foot-1, 220 pounds out of Red Oaks high school, is rated as the 69th-best outside linebacker in his recruiting class, according to 247Sports

The Texas native joins Louisiana LB Kolbe Cage — another three-star prospect — in UA’s 2021 class under head coach Kevin Sumlin. Cage committed to Arizona on May 5.

Bailey’s pledge to the Wildcats continues the trend of Sumlin and his staff targeting the Texas and Louisiana area. In 13 games with Red Oaks in 2019, Bailey racked up 60 total tackles, nine of which were for a loss. 

Here are some recent highlights of Bailey, via his Hudl page.

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He’s currently a senior at the University of Arizona and previously worked as sports editor for the Arizona Daily Wildcat. 

