Three Wildcats named honorable mention All-Pac-12

Arizona's Kamaile Hiapo, Jaelyn Hodge and Sofia Maldonado Diaz were all named honorable mention All-Pac-12 on Tuesday following a season in which the Wildcats' volleyball team went 16-15 overall and 6-14 in league play.
Hiapo, a libero, posted 492 digs during her junior season. Hodge, a junior outside hitter, finshed the season with 353 kills.
Maldonado Diaz, a sophomore outside hitter, was named honorable mention All-Pac-12 for the third time in her career. (The COVID-19 season doesn't count against her eligibility). She finished the season with 372 kills.
Stanford cleaned up during Tuesday's awards, with Kendall Kipp named Pac-12 Player of the Year, Kami Miner the Setter of the Year and Elena Oglivie the Libero of the Year. Stanford's Kevin Hambly was named Coach of the Year.