Timeline: How the Arizona Wildcats, other Pac-12 schools lost sports in 2020

The Pac-12 announced Tuesday it will postpone all fall sports until January at the earliest. The decision comes exactly five months from when the Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball team played its final game of the season at the Pac-12 Tournament in March.

Here’s a timeline of important dates between March and Tuesday:

March 10

Immediately following Arizona’s win over Washington in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the conference announces fans would no longer be able to attend future games. The NCAA also declares March Madness wouldn’t have fans in attendance. Later on, the NBA suspends the season indefinitely after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert becomes the first player to test positive for the coronavirus; MLB and MLS followed suit at a later date.

March 11

Conference tournaments across college basketball simultaneously shut down due to COVID-19, which eventually leads to the cancelation of the NCAA Tournament and spring sports. Student-athletes of spring sports are able to preserve another year of eligibility.

July 10