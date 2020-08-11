You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Timeline: How the Arizona Wildcats, other Pac-12 schools lost sports in 2020

Timeline: How the Arizona Wildcats, other Pac-12 schools lost sports in 2020

Arizona junior running back Nathan Tilford (33) listens to running back coach AJ Steward (not pictured) during Arizona Football's first spring practice at Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center, 6245 E. Broadway Blvd., in Tucson, Ariz., on March 2, 2020.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

The Pac-12 announced Tuesday it will postpone all fall sports until January at the earliest. The decision comes exactly five months from when the Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball team played its final game of the season at the Pac-12 Tournament in March.

Here’s a timeline of important dates between March and Tuesday: 

 March 10

Immediately following Arizona’s win over Washington in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the conference announces fans would no longer be able to attend future games. The NCAA also declares March Madness wouldn’t have fans in attendance. Later on, the NBA suspends the season indefinitely after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert becomes the first player to test positive for the coronavirus; MLB and MLS followed suit at a later date. 

March 11

Conference tournaments across college basketball simultaneously shut down due to COVID-19, which eventually leads to the cancelation of the NCAA Tournament and spring sports. Student-athletes of spring sports are able to preserve another year of eligibility. 

July 10

The Pac-12 follows the Big Ten’s lead and removes nonconference opponents from its fall sports schedule. UA was initially scheduled to open up the season against Hawaii at Arizona Stadium on Aug. 29, followed by Portland State and Texas Tech in Lubbock. 

July 31

The Pac-12 releases a 10-game conference-only schedule with a Sept. 26 kickoff date. Arizona was slated to face rival Arizona State for the Territorial Cup in the season opener, while USC-UCLA would be the other rivalry game that week since Arizona and Southern California are considered COVID-19 hotspots. If teams were unable to play season openers, the games would have either been moved to a bye week or a league-wide open date on Dec. 12. 

Aug. 7

Citing non-uniform testing around the league, among a few other issues, Pac-12 student-athletes create the “#WeAreUnited” movement, requesting player-approved COVID-19 protocols and a 50% share of the conference’s revenue. Players, including Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell, pushed the “#WeWantToPlay” movement to put pressure on conferences to play college football in the fall. 

Aug. 8

The Mid-American Conference (MAC) becomes the first FBS conference to cancel the fall sports season; the Mountain West follows suit. 

Aug. 11

The Big Ten becomes the first Power 5 conference to pull the plug on the fall sports season. The Pac-12 CEO Group meets and unanimously votes for the conference to move all sports competition until 2021.

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Back Page: Wildcats football schedule breakdown plus guest Corey Williams

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News