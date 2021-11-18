To make the NCAA Tournament, Wildcats need to start winning — starting Friday night

“I think just starting strong,” Herman said. “Communicating early, effort early. I think all the (losses) that we've had started slow. We aren't as vocal at the beginning so I think just coming out loud and excited and energetic.”

A win over UCLA on Sunday would be the statement win Arizona is looking for. The Wildcats had a chance to upset the Bruins when they squared off Oct. 15 in McKale Center.

The Bruins came to Tucson without two of their normal starters; however, Arizona was also banged up. Senior middle blocker Zyonna Fellows suffered a concussion one day before the match against the Bruins. Standout freshman and opposite hitter Puk Stubbe was also sidelined after coming down with the flu earlier in the week.

UCLA won in straight sets.

“It's unfortunate that we didn't have our full (team) and that we weren’t healthy,” Rubio said.

This time around, the Wildcats say they need to play with more energy.

“I hope we can, like the coaches have been saying, get the energy in the beginning so they're not able to come back again,” Stubbe said. “If we can keep that up, it’ll make a big difference.”