Tommy Lloyd, Arizona players react to Red-Blue experience

The Tommy Lloyd era officially kicked off Saturday at McKale Center with the annual Arizona Wildcats Red-Blue game.
The day's events were highlighted by Dalen Terry's perfect score to win the dunk contest, followed by a team scrimmage where Kim Aiken Jr. hit four 3-pointers and scored a team-high 16 points.
Lloyd, Terry and Aiken Jr. discussed their Red-Blue experience and gave their thoughts on the upcoming season.
Dunking Dalen on playing in front of fans
“The adrenaline was crazy.”Dalen Terry and Kim Aiken reflect on their first Red-Blue Game at Arizona. pic.twitter.com/i2NUpmYyJk— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) October 2, 2021
Former Gonzaga sharpshooter helps Aiken's shooting
Transfer forward Kim Aiken Jr. says he spent the offseason working on his 3-point shooting with former Gonzaga guard @corey_kispert. Aiken went 4-for-4 from 3 in Arizona’s Red-Blue Game. pic.twitter.com/nX3Feg1EBp— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 2, 2021
Terry breaks out vintage UA jersey
Dalen Terry reveals how he came up with the dunk idea and the retro No. 4 jersey https://t.co/rVxisuGI8a pic.twitter.com/D6r2SqCf47— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 3, 2021
Lloyd praises Arizona's passionate fan base
Tommy Lloyd looks back on his first Red-Blue Game at Arizona: pic.twitter.com/JJg9DRujRd— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 3, 2021
Rotation still work-in-progress
Tommy Lloyd on Arizona’s depth, and Utah transfer Pelle Larsson expected to be one of the “main guys” this season. pic.twitter.com/deKifNuV7O— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 3, 2021
Lloyd learning more each day
Tommy Lloyd on his favorite part about the Red-Blue Game: pic.twitter.com/edRZ7i6URg— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 3, 2021
