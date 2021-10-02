 Skip to main content
Tommy Lloyd, Arizona players react to Red-Blue experience
Arizona Wildcats Basketball

Dalen Terry wins dunk contest

Dalen Terry struts around the court after finishing off his second dunk in the dunk contest during the University of Arizona's Red-Blue Game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., October 2, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell

The Tommy Lloyd era officially kicked off Saturday at McKale Center with the annual Arizona Wildcats Red-Blue game. 

The day's events were highlighted by Dalen Terry's perfect score to win the dunk contest, followed by a team scrimmage where Kim Aiken Jr. hit four 3-pointers and scored a team-high 16 points. 

Lloyd, Terry and Aiken Jr. discussed their Red-Blue experience and gave their thoughts on the upcoming season.

Dunking Dalen on playing in front of fans 

Former Gonzaga sharpshooter helps Aiken's shooting

Terry breaks out vintage UA jersey

Lloyd praises Arizona's passionate fan base

Rotation still work-in-progress

Lloyd learning more each day

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

