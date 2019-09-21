Another milestone in the books for Tony Amato.
On Saturday, Amato picked up his 200th-career win after the Arizona Wildcats soccer team took down TCU 4-3 at Mulcahy Stadium for the program's sixth win of the season.
The Wildcats and Horned Frogs were tied 1-1 at halftime, but the UA scored three straight goals from senior defender Samantha Falasco and junior forward Jill Aguilera — twice — to take a 4-1 lead in the 80th-minute. Aguilera has three goals over the last two games and four on the season.
The Horned Frogs crawled back into the game with goals in the 83rd- and 87th-minute, but the Wildcats avoided a late-game meltdown to secure a marquee win for Amato's career.
Arizona Wildcats midfielder Kelcey Cavarra (6) and forward Jill Aguilera (14) celebrate a goal by Aguilera against the TCU Horned Frogs at Mulcahy Soccer Stadium Saturday night, Sept. 21, 2019. The Wildcats carried the game with a 4-3 win over the Horned Horned Frogs.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Before arriving in Tucson in 2012, Amato led Stephen F. Austin's soccer program to a 45-12-3 record. From 2003-09, Amato coached Division-II Rollins College to an 82-37-11 record. In 2018, he became Arizona's all-time winningest head coach after six seasons at the helm, and now has a 73-41-15 record at the UA.
The Wildcats are now 6-1 and will begin Pac-12 play next Friday versus Colorado at Mulcahy Stadium, which is slated to begin at 7 p.m.
