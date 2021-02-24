Top Cats: Arizona's men's golf team climbs to No. 1 ranking

For the first time under ninth-year head coach Jim Anderson, the Arizona Wildcats men's golf team is ranked No. 1. Golfstat's Top 25 rankings were released Wednesday, with Arizona taking the top spot.
👀#BearDown pic.twitter.com/VVbMSwWTes— Arizona Men's Golf (@ArizonaMGolf) February 25, 2021
The UA, winners of the Arizona Intercollegiate for the fourth straight season and The Prestige co-champion, have won two out of its three events to begin the spring.
In the Arizona Intercollegiate at Sewailo Golf Club, the Wildcats were led by redshirt senior Brad Reeves, who won the individual title, his first win at the UA, after shooting 4-under par. During last week's tie for first with 13th-ranked North Carolina at The Prestige in La Quinta, California, Tucson native and former Salpointe Catholic Lancer Trevor Werbylo also shot 4-under to secure a first-place spot with TCU's Jacob Skov Olesen and Texas Tech's Ludvig Aberg.
Arizona's lone defeat of the season thus far was a one-point match play loss to rival Arizona State. The Sun Devils checked in at No. 3 in the latest rankings.
Here's a complete look at the latest Top 25 rankings:
- Arizona
- Wake Forest
- Arizona State
- Florida State
- Pepperdine
- Illinois
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State
- Clemson
- Texas
- Florida
- Georgia
- North Carolina
- SMU
- Texas A&M
- Liberty
- Auburn
- North Texas
- Vanderbilt
- San Diego State
- Texas Tech
- Tennessee
- Houston
- New Mexico
- Kansas
Up next: The Wildcats will travel to San Antonio to compete in the Cabo Collegiate from March 1-3.
