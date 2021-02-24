 Skip to main content
Top Cats: Arizona's men's golf team climbs to No. 1 ranking

Brad Reeves, Arizona Wildcats golf

Brad Reeves, Arizona Wildcats men's golf

 (Courtesy / Arizona Athletics)

For the first time under ninth-year head coach Jim Anderson, the Arizona Wildcats men's golf team is ranked No. 1. Golfstat's Top 25 rankings were released Wednesday, with Arizona taking the top spot. 

The UA, winners of the Arizona Intercollegiate for the fourth straight season and The Prestige co-champion, have won two out of its three events to begin the spring. 

In the Arizona Intercollegiate at Sewailo Golf Club, the Wildcats were led by redshirt senior Brad Reeves, who won the individual title, his first win at the UA, after shooting 4-under par. During last week's tie for first with 13th-ranked North Carolina at The Prestige in La Quinta, California, Tucson native and former Salpointe Catholic Lancer Trevor Werbylo also shot 4-under to secure a first-place spot with TCU's Jacob Skov Olesen and Texas Tech's Ludvig Aberg. 

Arizona's lone defeat of the season thus far was a one-point match play loss to rival Arizona State. The Sun Devils checked in at No. 3 in the latest rankings.

Here's a complete look at the latest Top 25 rankings: 

  1. Arizona
  2. Wake Forest
  3. Arizona State
  4. Florida State
  5. Pepperdine
  6. Illinois
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Clemson
  10. Texas
  11. Florida
  12. Georgia
  13. North Carolina
  14. SMU
  15. Texas A&M
  16. Liberty
  17. Auburn
  18. North Texas
  19. Vanderbilt
  20. San Diego State
  21. Texas Tech
  22. Tennessee
  23. Houston
  24. New Mexico
  25. Kansas

Up next: The Wildcats will travel to San Antonio to compete in the Cabo Collegiate from March 1-3. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Golfing with ex-Wildcat Jim Furyk 'an awesome deal' for Arizona's Jedd Fisch

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

