It took some time for Amari Carter — UA’s latest graduate transfer — to decide to play college basketball for the upcoming 2019-20 season.
She had one year of eligibility remaining after tearing her ACL, which forced her to miss her freshman season at Penn State.
It wasn’t an easy decision.
Her coach with the Nittany Lions, Coquese Washington, had been let go in March after 12 seasons and a 55.3 winning percentage. But Penn State was just 16-16 and 12-19 the last two years.
Carter knew that if she decided to play next season everything would be new, from the system to the coaches and their tendencies.
She finally put her name in the transfer portal and was looking for a change of scenery and a faster pace of play. She narrowed her options down to three schools — Georgia, Virginia Tech and Arizona.
“All three were in different conferences, had different styles and amazing coaches (Joni Taylor at Georgia, Kenny Brooks at Virginia Tech, and UA’s Adia Barnes),” said Carter, a 5 foot-8-inch inch guard. “I ended up going with my gut. I think Arizona will be a great experience for me.
“Coach Adia was honest from the jump on where she thought I’d fit and what she done in a short time that she’s been there — that’s the proof — and building off that. I believe in her and that’s what drew me in. When I first talked to Coach Adia I could hear her enthusiasm for the team and when I finally met her in Tucson you could see the enthusiasm about where you could go.”
That includes playing in tournament games — something Carter did not experience at Penn State.
It didn’t hurt that the Wildcats played in the nationally-televised WNIT Championship game against a former Big 10 opponent.
“I did watch the championship game,” said Carter. “We played Northwestern and to see how different the style was. The flow of the offense — the ball not sticking too much. The misdirections. The speed in half-court, as well as in transition excited me.
“I think I can play off the ball, I like to get up and down and play fast. And I like sharing the ball. It’s exciting and I wanted to be part of it.”
Last season Carter averaged 9.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. In her redshirt sophomore season she earned the coaches All-Big-Ten second team honors when she led the Big Ten in steals (2.63 per game). She averaged 14.4 points and 3.5 assists per game.
“She can shoot the 3 very well and is extremely athletic,” said Barnes, who was one of the first coaches to contact Carter. “She can create and is a good shooter. I heard she was good for our culture and a good teammate. And she has experience which is what we need from a transfer — all things I knew would make us better as a team.”
When Barnes looks for additions to her program, she looks for players who will add a different dimension to her team. Carter is no different.
“She gives us another shooter, another shooter who can create her own shot like Aari (McDonald) — and that is really, really valuable for us in the direction this program is going in. We need players who can do that,” said Barnes.
Carter also has two connections to Arizona. Barnes and Washington — Carter’s former coach — are friends whose WNBA playing careers overlapped. In doing her research, Barnes reached out to Washington, who was hands-on in Carter’s development over the last four years.
Barnes also had a little extra help on this one. Maddie Searle, her former graduate assistant — now director of operations for coach Morgan Valley at Hartford—knew Carter from her time as a student manager at Penn State. Searle, while not a coach, could speak to Carter’s character and what she observed off the court.
“I knew she was a good kid,” said Barnes.
What can fans expect from Carter?
“I like mid-range jumpers. I think it’s a forgotten part of the game,” she said. “I like to get people involved — with guards pushing the pace it gets things going for posts. If I need to be a scorer that night or be more aggressive, I’ll do that. I like to think I’m pretty fast. It may look a little different because I take longer strides.
“On defense I like to play the passing lanes — play like a free safety and get steals when I can.”
Jumping is one of Carter’s favorite things. When she was younger she was really tiny. She liked to jump and fly around. She was in a sling once and it looked like a wing, so one of her closest friend’s mom called her Bird.
“Not many people call me that anymore. I can count on one hand who does. That was a long time ago,” she said. “But I still do like to jump and I want to jump higher. It’s fun when people don’t think you will and you jump a get a steal.”
Rim shots
* Helena Pueyo, a guard in UA’s 2019 freshman class, is spending her summer playing for the U18 Spanish National Team. She helped her team claim the championship title Tournament of Azuqueca this week. In three games she averaged 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists—she was the leading scorer in each game. She shot 55 % from the field and 60% from the 3-point line.
This tournament was played as a lead up for the 2019 U18 European Championships in Bosnia from July 6-14.
* If Barnes was head of NCAA women’s basketball for a day, what would she change?
“I never thought about that. It’s a tough question. Oh, I would probably make equal pay for men and women,” she laughed. “No, it’s different because men’s programs bring in so much more (revenue). I’d probably have a program to develop young female coaches. I don’t know what it would be; it’s probably easier said than done. I’d probably work on something to make things more equal, whether that’s a different model.
“I don’t know what else I’d do that’s major, because I like our game. I think our game is evolving and getting more exciting and our athletes are getting better. So I wouldn’t change it a lot.”