Trinity Baptiste has loved everything about her season with the Cats — and there's more to come

“Teams like Oregon State and Utah packed the paint a little more, so it started opening up more on the perimeter and the free throw area. The 17-footer is something that’s been open for me.”

What should we see from you in this last stretch of the season?

A: “Consistency is my focus. That’s something the coaches and I have talked about. And, just within myself I want to make sure I am playing more consistently, Numbers-wise (more) rebounding and the scoring is going to come.”

What’s the little thing — the extra work you put in — that has helped you the most?

A: “No. 1 thing would be film. All my free time watching film on my own, and also with the coaches. That’s the biggest thing because I’m a visual learner. I learn easier when I can see it, so I’m just watching a lot of film and learning that way.”

What’s been something that surprised you about Coach Adia — something you didn’t expect?