Trinity Baptiste has loved everything about her season with the Cats — and there's more to come

Adia Barnes knew there was something special about Trinity Baptiste from the first few conversations she had with her last spring.
Baptiste asked the UA coach different type of questions than she typically gets from recruits — even grad transfers. After watching a lot of film, Baptiste asked specific basketball questions. She also asked about the culture.
Barnes would soon learn there was even more to the Virginia Tech transfer than she expected.
She goes hard every practice and puts in extra work on her own.
In games her effort shows. In No. 10 Arizona’s 75-53 win over Washington on Sunday, she scored seven points in the first quarter — on an inbounds bounce pass from Aari McDonald, a 3-pointer and a turnaround jumper.
She is averaging 8.1 points (third on the team) and 5.6 rebounds per game (second).
Yet, it’s the little things off the court that make Baptiste stand out even more.
She is the first one to thank Barnes. Whether it’s for something big like new shoes or even everyday meal or snacks.
And then there is this:
“I couldn’t see anybody when I first had the baby,” Barnes said. “She knows I can’t see her, be close to her. She drives by just to wave at me in the driveway. Who does that? She does that. That’s why I love her. I absolutely love her.”
Barnes loves her so much, that Baptiste is among her top recruiting priorities after the season is over. Barnes hopes to get at least two, if not all three of her seniors, including McDonald and Sam Thomas, to come back for one more season. The NCAA is giving all winter sports athletes an extra year.
“From the moment Coach Adia found out that they’re giving everyone an extra year she’s been recruiting me,” Baptiste laughed.
For now, Baptiste is living in the moment and trying not to look ahead.
On Senior Day, she did get a bit emotional when standing mid-court with Barnes. Barnes lightened up the moment by telling Baptiste, “No need to cry. You can come back next year. We can do it all over again.”
While Baptiste is keeping mum on her decision for next season, she did sit down with the Star and shared more about her versatility, what surprised her about Barnes and why she loves being a Wildcat.
As the season has gone on, you’ve really shown more versatility in your offensive game with your mid-range jumpers. Typically, we’ve seen you down low and muscling in for a shot. Has that mid-range shot always been part of your game or is it something you’ve introduced this year?
A: “Actually, that is one of my greatest strengths is my mid-range game. I think I need to dive deeper into it and show more consistently. I need to find more opportunities within our offense to get those shots off and make shots like that. I’m really confident in my mid-range shot.
“Teams like Oregon State and Utah packed the paint a little more, so it started opening up more on the perimeter and the free throw area. The 17-footer is something that’s been open for me.”
What should we see from you in this last stretch of the season?
A: “Consistency is my focus. That’s something the coaches and I have talked about. And, just within myself I want to make sure I am playing more consistently, Numbers-wise (more) rebounding and the scoring is going to come.”
What’s the little thing — the extra work you put in — that has helped you the most?
A: “No. 1 thing would be film. All my free time watching film on my own, and also with the coaches. That’s the biggest thing because I’m a visual learner. I learn easier when I can see it, so I’m just watching a lot of film and learning that way.”
What’s been something that surprised you about Coach Adia — something you didn’t expect?
A: “I would say how much she listens to her players. She listens to her players and she asks for feedback. Even before games, we set goals. You know, we play a lot of defense. Our defense is very aggressive. We set goals before our games or how many points we want to hold our opponent to. If we come out of the game and something is not working or the other team is adjusting, she’ll listen to us and let us give some feedback on what we think — (what) we feel more comfortable doing defensively or something like that. She just listens to her players a lot and she accepts feedback from her players.”
What’s the best thing about being a Wildcat?
A: “Everything. I know that’s vague. But seriously — from the time I’ve got here to now — I’m almost sentimental about the end approaching — the end of the season. It feels like it just went by too fast. Although it wasn’t a regular year, and everything was different because of COVID, it’s gone by way too fast. I need it to slow down. Everything is great about being a Wildcat. I’m really happy that I decided to come here.”
This is a free year for everyone in winter sports. Would you consider coming back for one more?
A: “I haven’t made my decision yet. I’m going to sit down with Coach Adia after the season is over and we’ll talk about it.”
Rim shots
- Baptiste said the Senior Day ceremony was emotional for her because she was “thinking about my journey.” “Everything I’ve been through — even growing up as a kid, you know, nothing has come easy for me. But, specifically in college, deciding to come here and spend my last year here. Arizona is the best decision that I made. I’m just happy about it. I was just thanking Coach Adia for giving me the opportunity to come here,” Baptiste said.
- In Monday’s AP poll, Arizona held onto its No. 10 ranking for the second straight week. UA has been ranked for 30 consecutive weeks going back to last season. It’s the longest stretch in school history.
- Cate Reese was named Pac-12 Player of Week after averaging 18 points on 53% shooting in three games. Reese led UA in the win over Oregon on Monday with 25 points on 11 of 14 from the field and 3 for 3 from the 3-point line.