In the night cap at Mountain View, Tucson (18-3-2) lost in the semifinals for the third straight year — the second time in consecutive seasons as the No. 1 seed.

No. 5 Chandler Perry jumped up early and held on to defeat the Baders, 5-3 in the boys 6A semifinals.

“It’s tough,” senior Mateo Soto said. “Every year we kinda said ‘next year was ours’ but some years I feel like we just got unlucky. We just couldn’t get it going.”

Last season Chandler upset the No. 1 Badgers in Marana in the state semifinals on penalty kicks and in 2021 the Badgers lost to San Luis in the final four.

Tucson won its only state championship in 2014.

The Pumas (18-2-3), who also upset No. 4 Sunnyside in the quarterfinals, 2-1, racked up a pair of goals in the first seven minutes. Then Perry added two more in the 29th and 32nd minutes to go up 4-0.

“Unfortunately, we had one of the worst starts that I’ve seen the last few years,” Tucson coach Bel Haouala said. “I think the moment was a little bit too big for some of them in the beginning and they scored two in the first seven minutes, that changed the whole momentum, it took us a while to get back into the game.”

Senior Luke Skattie headed in a cross from senior Jonathan Zazueta to get the Badgers on the board. After Perry added a fifth goal in the 62nd minute, Tucson senior Ismael Ruiz scored with 16 minutes left, assisted by freshman Mossi Ombeni. Junior Jimmy Diaz scored in the 78th minute off an assist from junior Adiel Velazquez.

Ruiz said some of the Badgers get nervous in big moments.