Tucson businessman, wife donate $1 million to UA athletic department

The founder and CEO of a Tucson-based insurance company and his wife have donated $1 million to the UA athletic department.

Half of the money donated by Cody and Patsy Ritchie will be used toward scholarships; the rest will be earmarked for "program enhancements" for the football and golf programs.

Ritchie, the founder and managing partner of Crest Insurance, earned a master's degree from the UA in 1990. He said the UA and the athletic department "have made a profound impact on my family's life, personally and professionally."

"I am tremendously grateful for the relationships I have built with this university, community and Wildcat family," he said. "I want to continue those important connections and impact the lives of student-athletes by supporting future generations of Wildcats as they accomplish their dreams in their sport, in the classroom and as ambassadors for our community."

UA president Robert C. Robbins said the $1 million "will have a profound impact on these students' lives and on our athletics department."