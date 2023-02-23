Arizona diver Delaney Schnell is a Pac-12 champion yet again.

For the third consecutive season, Schnell won the women’s one-meter diving competition at the conference’s championship meet, held this week near Seattle.

Schnell, a Tucson native who prepped at Tucson High before her record-breaking career with the Wildcats, is already a two-time Pac-12 diver of the year, an Olympic silver medalist in the 10-meter synchronized platform event, and a four-time All-American in the event she won Thursday.

The women’s 10-meter platform event will take place Saturday; Schnell also won that event in 2021 and 2022.

Schnell holds the UA record in both the platform (383.35) and 3-meter (388.70) dives.