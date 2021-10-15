 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson Roadrunners win season opener over Stockton in overtime
editor's pick

Tucson Roadrunners win season opener over Stockton in overtime

  • Updated
Tucson Roadrunners logo

Vladislav Kolyachonok scored the game's only goal 1:56 into overtime to give the Tucson Roadrunners a 1-0 victory at Stockton in the season opener Friday night in an American Hockey League game.

Tucson outshot the Heat 35-29 in the win, but was 0 for 5 on the power play. The Roadrunners have won four straight season openers, including two in a row in overtime.

Ivan Prosvetov stopped all 29 shots he saw in the win.

The teams meet again at 6 p.m. Saturday on 1450-AM. Tucson's home opener is next Saturday at 7 p.m. against Texas at Tucson Arena.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News