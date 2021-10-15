Tucson Roadrunners win season opener over Stockton in overtime

Vladislav Kolyachonok scored the game's only goal 1:56 into overtime to give the Tucson Roadrunners a 1-0 victory at Stockton in the season opener Friday night in an American Hockey League game.

Tucson outshot the Heat 35-29 in the win, but was 0 for 5 on the power play. The Roadrunners have won four straight season openers, including two in a row in overtime.

Ivan Prosvetov stopped all 29 shots he saw in the win.

The teams meet again at 6 p.m. Saturday on 1450-AM. Tucson's home opener is next Saturday at 7 p.m. against Texas at Tucson Arena.