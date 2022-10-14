Tucson Sugar Skulls release 2023 schedule

The Tucson Sugar Skulls will open the 2023 season with a bye, then travel to San Diego and Phoenix for their first two games.

The schedule was released Friday. Tucson will be led this spring by Hurtis Chinn, who replaces the fired Dixie Wooten. Tucson will face Wooten, now the offensive coordinator for the Bay Area Panthers, in their third game of the season. The Skulls will play their home opener a week later against the San Diego Strike Force.