Tucson Sugar Skulls release 2023 schedule

Tucson running back Mike Jones scored 37 touchdowns in 2022, tops in the IFL.

 Darryl Webb, Special to the Arizona Daily Star

The Tucson Sugar Skulls will open the 2023 season with a bye, then travel to San Diego and Phoenix for their first two games.

The schedule was released Friday. Tucson will be led this spring by Hurtis Chinn, who replaces the fired Dixie Wooten. Tucson will face Wooten, now the offensive coordinator for the Bay Area Panthers, in their third game of the season. The Skulls will play their home opener a week later against the San Diego Strike Force.

Here's a look at the Sugar Skulls' 15-game schedule, with home games in ALL CAPS.

  • April 3: at San Diego Strike Force, 7:05 p.m.
  • April 8: at Arizona Rattlers, 6:05 p.m.
  • April 16: at Bay Area Panthers, 5:05 p.m.
  • April 22: SAN DIEGO STRIKE FORCE, time TBA
  • May 6: NORTHERN ARIZONA WRANGLERS, 6:05 p.m.
  • May 13: at Duke City Gladiators, 5:05 p.m.
  • May 20: SIOUX FALLS STORM, 6:05 p.m.
  • May 27: BAY AREA PANTHERS, 6:05 p.m.
  • June 3: at Vegas Knight Hawks, 7:05 p.m.
  • June 10: DUKE CITY GLADIATORS, 6:05 p.m.
  • June 17: SAN DIEGO STRIKE FORCE, 6:05 p.m.
  • June 24: at Northern Arizona Wranglers, 6:05 p.m.
  • July 1: VEGAS KNIGHT HAWKS, 6:05 p.m.
  • July 8: at Duke City Gladiators, 5:05 p.m.
  • July 15: GREEN BAY BLIZZARD, 6:05 p.m.

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

