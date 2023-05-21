The Tucson Sugar Skulls ended its three-game losing streak, after the Old Pueblo's IFL team took down the Sioux Falls Storm 56-42 Saturday night at Tucson Arena. Tucson's 56 points marked a season-high.

In head coach Hurtis Chinn's first year at the helm, the Sugar Skulls won their first three games of the season on the road before dropping three straight — two in Tucson, including a double-overtime setback to San Diego.

On Saturday, Sugar Skulls quarterback Ramone Atkins completed 12 of 17 passes for 126 yards and three touchdowns; he also led Tucson with 65 rushing yards and two scores.

Up next: Tucson (4-3) will host the Bay Area Panthers (5-3) on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. The Panthers' offensive coordinator is former Sugar Skulls head coach Dixie Wooten, who will make his return to Tucson since the club dismissed him following three seasons.