The Tucson Sugar Skulls ended its three-game losing streak, after the Old Pueblo's IFL team took down the Sioux Falls Storm 56-42 Saturday night at Tucson Arena. Tucson's 56 points marked a season-high.
In head coach Hurtis Chinn's first year at the helm, the Sugar Skulls won their first three games of the season on the road before dropping three straight — two in Tucson, including a double-overtime setback to San Diego.
On Saturday, Sugar Skulls quarterback Ramone Atkins completed 12 of 17 passes for 126 yards and three touchdowns; he also led Tucson with 65 rushing yards and two scores.
Up next: Tucson (4-3) will host the Bay Area Panthers (5-3) on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. The Panthers' offensive coordinator is former Sugar Skulls head coach Dixie Wooten, who will make his return to Tucson since the club dismissed him following three seasons.
People are also reading…
Tucson beat Bay Area 34-30 in San Jose last month.
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports